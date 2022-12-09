‘They made us proud’: Morocco’s historic World Cup run has Revere community in a frenzy ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal

At Casablanca House of Pastry, a popular Moroccan café and gathering place for locals, Issam Souidy, a service agent at the café, said he couldn’t wait to see what will unfold next for his country’s thriving soccer team.

At Moroccan-owned cafes in Revere, where at least 10 percent of the population is from Morocco according to the city’s website , customers kept up with the latest World Cup news on their cell phones on Friday.

Revere’s Moroccan community is riding a high following Morocco’s historic win in the World Cup showdown against Spain on Tuesday. Now, local Moroccans say they are on the edge of their seat ahead of Saturday’s game against Portugal, eagerly hoping for another taste of sweet victory.

“Everybody is waiting. We’re so motivated to see the match [on Saturday],” said Souidy, 33. “It’s historic ... We never felt the same feeling before.”

Morocco’s win against Spain advances the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup, a first for the North African, Arab soccer squad. After Morocco’s Tuesday victory, the streets of Revere flooded with proud and excited Moroccans donning red and green and waving flags, according to a WHDH report, even closing down traffic near Route 1A and around Wonderland Marketplace, where Casablanca House of Pastry is located.

Souidy said the area became a Moroccan heaven, complete with hours of singing, dancing, chanting, and celebrating that could be heard for miles.

“People were screaming and shouting, ‘Morocco! Morocco!’ And the flags [were] everywhere. Everybody wanted to buy Moroccan flags,” Souidy said. “Not only Moroccan people, but also Egyptian people, Algerian people, or Tunisian, also Brazilian people. It was big. It was a wonderful day.”

Souidy wasn’t much of a soccer fan before this year’s World Cup, he said, but after watching his home country’s team succeed this year, he can’t get enough of it.

“I hope Morocco wins tomorrow,” Souidy said of Saturday’s game. “First we wanted just to qualify, but now we want more.”

Jalal Laali, another service agent at Casablanca House of Pastry and a devout soccer fan, said he just moved to the United States from Morocco a couple of months ago, and watching Morocco succeed on a global scale through the World Cup makes him miss home. But he still gets a small taste of home during times like this, when everyone comes together to celebrate the country’s victories and indulge its culture and community.

To watch Morocco’s next game on Saturday at 10 a.m., Laali is looking forward to gathering with friends and cousin in front of a big screen at home.

“I’m so happy that my team is good,” Laali said. “I’m so proud of all of this.”

Ali Zemroude, a program coordinator at Moroccan American Connections in Revere, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities, was one of the local Moroccans celebrating in the streets on Tuesday. Zemroude is a life-long soccer fan like most Moroccans, he said, so celebrating his country’s success was particularly exciting for him and a great way for the local Moroccan community to bond.

After the crowd began blocking traffic circulation, Zemroude said some people paraded to Revere beach — a 10-minute walk from Wonderland Marketplace — to continue celebrating without bothering businesses and passersby.

“They made us proud,” he said.

Zemroude recalled the 2018 World Cup, when Morocco was knocked out by Iran in a brutal match leaving Morocco defeated 2-1 after an own goal. This year, Morocco is a new force to be reckoned with. So regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s match up against Portugal, Zemroude said he plans to celebrate the team’s victories, and he expects many others to do the same.

Moroccan fans feel like winners, and tomorrow’s match won’t change that, Zemroude said.

“I have friends from Brazil, from Argentina, from other countries that congratulated me,” Zemroude said.

Less than a mile down the street from Casablanca House of Pastry is Sabrine Bakery & Cafe, another Moroccan-owned hotspot in Revere. Khadija Afdal, owner of Sabrine, said she could hardly keep her eyes on the screen on Tuesday as Morocco faced off Spain during a sweat-inducing penalty shoot-out, she said.

“I couldn’t even concentrate. I was so nervous,” Afdal said. But after Morocco finally reigned victorious, her happiness was indescribable, she said. “I don’t have an expression for that feeling. It was really exciting.”

A life-long soccer fan, Afdal said she’s looking forward to bringing together the Moroccan community and rejoicing in another exciting soccer match by hosting a watch party at Sabrine for Saturday’s match.

“We are committed to win,” Afdal said.

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie