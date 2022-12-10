Bad things happen, and then you get the bill

The letter to Globe Santa from a single mother of four children is a study in understatement.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

“Until a couple of months ago, I was unemployed,” she wrote. “I am now employed, but only part-time.”

Then she explained why.

“Last year I had brain surgery,” she wrote, followed by an ectopic pregnancy, which ruptured and required emergency surgery. The back-to-back operations saved her life, but nearly broke the bank. “I fell into really bad debt,” she said. She wrote to Globe Santa seeking a happier end to a difficult year for her two younger children. “I appreciate any help you can offer,” she said.

It was a heart attack that upended another family.

“My husband can’t do a lot of manual labor anymore,” a woman wrote to Globe Santa. “He keeps looking for work, but he has been unable to find something that won’t stress his heart. I am worried because financially we are drowning. I am trying to keep things together.”

Her top concern is for their daughters, 4 and 9. “I don’t want them to be affected negatively because they don’t deserve it,” she said. “They have been coping well with Daddy’s change in health. They take very good care of him.”

If Globe Santa can help, she said, “It is a huge stress relief. It has been a very hard year.”

One in five households in the United States can’t afford medical care, even when it is necessary, a recent Census Bureau study found. In a report on debt collection earlier this year, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that more than half of overdue bills are medical, even more for people of color or with disabilities.

The Affordable Care Act expanded insurance coverage in America, but its passage in 2010 has not stopped costs from ballooning, nor addressed the consequences — a 2019 study found that two-thirds of bankruptcies involved unpaid medical bills.

Whether it’s a heart attack, a broken ankle, a workplace injury, or worse, it can happen in the blink of an eye.

In her letter to Globe Santa, a mother of two boys bemoaned the broken ankle that left her unable to work for 12 weeks, facing surgery and a long recovery. “I would hate for my boys to miss out because of a freak accident that happened to me,” she said.

For the father of a 10-year-old boy, recovery is not guaranteed. “Nine months ago,” he wrote to Globe Santa, “Our lives changed.”

It was a Monday like any other, “the start of our work week,” he wrote, when he had a stroke.

He was transported to a Rhode Island hospital, where he had two more strokes. In June, “I was terminated from my job because I had exhausted my leave,” he wrote. “The same day, I had open heart surgery.

“I went from being the provider of our family to unhealthy and unemployed,” he said. “I never thought I would be needing help because I’m unable to work and drive.”

He is asking for help now, he said, for his son. “My son has been through so much, seeing a strong dad not so strong right now,” he said. “I fall, I forget, and he sees it.”

A father of three, who has been on disability for a year and a half, wrote about his surprise on learning he would be eligible for help from Globe Santa. He had been bracing for the holidays, wondering how he would manage in his “extremely scaled back” circumstances.

“Being disabled has really taken a toll on me,” he said. “I was working six days a week and now I am home all day doing what little I can. It has been extremely challenging.

“I will be so grateful for anything Santa can do to make a special Christmas for my children.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.