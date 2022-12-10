Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

“The interesting thing about this event was that the winds were primarily southeasterly, not northeasterly, which is the wind quarter that most often generates such huge movements on Cape Cod,” according to the Mass Audubon.

Birders had the chance to see large numbers of Arctic seabirds, including Dovekies and Common Murres, as they moved south down the coast last week, according to the Mass Audubon. With the largest counts apparently recorded from Corporation Beach in Dennis to First Encounter Beach in Eastham.

“Almost as spectacular,” was a group of four trumpeter swans in Uxbridge, according to the Mass Audubon.

Bristol County: Two little gulls and a lingering laughing gull in Westport Harbor, a greater yellowlegs in Dartmouth and a flock of 16 red crossbills in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest.

Berkshire County: A cackling goose at Baldwin Hill in Egremont and 12 red crossbills in New Marlborough. In Pittsfield, two canvasbacks at Onota Lake and an Iceland gull at Pontoosuc Lake.

Cape Cod: Thousands of Dovekies, common murres, razorbills, Northern gannets, black-legged kittiwakes and “significantly lesser” numbers of other species at the “major seabird flight” that took place last week, according to the Mass Audubon. Anyone along the Cape Cod bay shore “would undoubtedly have seen very large numbers” of the species in this group as they worked their way north out the bay. Other sightings included four tundra swans at Clapps Pond in Provincetown, a late blue-winged teal in Marstons Mills, several Cory’s shearwaters at First Encounter Beachin Eastham, a little gull at Race Point Beach, a great egret in Chatham and “several” lingering laughing gulls at “scattered locations,” according to the Mass Audubon. In Yarmouth, 17 red crossbills near the Bass River Rod & Gun Club and two great egrets at Hallets Mill Pond.

Essex County: Large numbers of the southward-moving seabirds, including 4,250 Dovekies, 652 Common Murres, two thick-billed Murres, a single Red Phalarope and an Atlantic puffin at Andrews Point in RockportOther sightings included a cattle egret at the Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex, two great egrets in Marblehead, a great egret in Danvers, a continuing redhead at Cherry Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, a loggerhead shrike at the Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Saugus, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich and a continuing, “very late” Veery at Plum Island

Franklin County: A Rufous hummingbird at a feeder in Millers Falls, a red-throated loon at Quabbin Reservoir’s gate 31 in New Salem, and eight red crossbills in Whatley.

Hampden County: An immature golden eagle at the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A greater white-fronted goose at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus pond, a continuing greater white-fronted goose at the Paradise Pond on Smith College, five black vultures in flight over Hadley, a white-crowned sparrow in Hatfield and a lingering Baltimore oriole at the Alexandra Dawson Conservation Area.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two clay-colored sparrows at Gay Head.

Middlesex County: A tundra swan and a Bonaparte’s gull at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, a red-throated loon at Horn Pond in Woburn; a continuing redhead, a Nashville warbler and an orange-crowned warbler at the Arlington Reservoir, single orange-crowned warblers in Natick and at Magazine Beach park in Cambridge, a Wilson’s warbler at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln and a lesser black-backed gull at the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett.

Norfolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph and several late warblers at the Charles River Peninsula in Needham, including a Nashville warbler, a Tennessee warbler and a blackpoll warbler.

Plymouth County: Some of the same birds observed on the southward-moving flight, most notably 2,483 Dovekies near the mouth of Scituate Harbor and a single storm-driven thick-billed murre at Damons Point in Marshfield. Small numbers of Dovekies at Manomet Point.

Suffolk County: A continuing Townsend’s warbler and a late Northern parula at Boston’s Public Garden, a snow goose in Franklin Park and a tardy Lincoln’s sparrow at The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway.

Worcester County: Twelve evening grosbeaks in Shrewsbury and four trumpeter swans at the West Hill Dam in Uxbridge, which are no doubt young. The swans are connected with the Great Lakes area, where there is an effort to restore historic breeding populations.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.