Boston police ask for public to help identify stabbing suspect

Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the area of Deckard Street at about 5:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived, the woman told them that the man had approached her and offered her assistance as she was attending to her belongings in the back of her SUV.

Boston police are looking for the public to help identify a man suspected of stabbing a 68-year-old woman in the chest Thursday as she was loading things into the rear of her car in Roxbury, the department said.

The two spoke to each other for a few moments when the man suddenly struck the woman on the back of her head with an unknown object, police said.

“The victim immediately fought back, striking the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help,” police said.

The man then fled the area on foot, police said. During the incident, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest but she was not sure when the injury occurred.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Officers searched the area but were not able to find the man.

He was described as a heavy-set white male in his 30′s, police said. He stood about five-feet-six-inches tall and had a groomed salt and pepper beard.

He was last seen wearing a green khaki jacket with a matching backpack, police said.

Anyone with information on this individual should call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.