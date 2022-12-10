Company mourns worker who died Friday after fall from crane platform at South Boston terminal

After he fell, the man’s jacket caught the edge of the platform, and two of his colleagues were able to pull him back, the statement said. Those workers and responding crews from the Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later at Tufts Medical Center, officials said.

The 58 year-old Methuen man, who was not publicly identified Saturday, died after he “collapsed or fell” from a platform located about 150 feet above the ground at about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement released early Saturday morning.

State Police and federal workplace safety investigators Saturday continued their probe into what led to the death of a contractor who had been performing crane maintenance at Massport’s Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in South Boston Friday morning.

On Saturday, investigators were continuing to interview witnesses, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, who said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting in determining the cause of the man’s death.

The worker’s death is also separately being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Ted Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the US Department of Labor, on Saturday.

Officials did not release further information Saturday.

The worker was an employee of the Rowley-based Capco Crane & Hoist.

The company’s attorney, Joseph P. Cataldo, released a statement on its behalf Saturday, saying, “Capco is absolutely devastated by the loss of a dear member of this company. Capco’s deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Capco has worked for the Massachusetts Port Authority for more than 20 years, and has “performed a variety of repair and maintenance work” for the agency, according to Massport spokeswoman Samantha Decker.

“This vendor has had no prior safety issues while working with Massport,” she said in a phone interview Saturday.

Massport had not resumed the crane maintenance work on Saturday as it waited for more information from the ongoing investigation, she said. The agency also offered its condolences to the worker’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual,” Decker said.

The crane worker’s death occurred nearly six months after a truck driver was struck and killed by a trailer at the terminal.

The facility recently underwent a $850 million project to expand service and accommodate larger ships in Boston Harbor.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.