Crane worker dies after fall at South Boston terminal

The man’s jacket got caught on the edge of the platform “and he was hanging from his jacket,” before two co-workers pulled him back onto the platform, State Police said in the statement released around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The worker, a 58-year-old man from Methuen, was working on a gantry crane when he either “collapsed or fell” from a platform at around 9:45 a.m. Friday, State Police said in a statement.

A worker died after apparently falling from a 150-foot high platform while servicing a giant crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, police announced early Saturday morning.

The co-workers “began attempting lifesaving measures,” before Boston firefighters arrived to take over, the statement said.

The victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim was not identified. He was an employee of Capco Crane & Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, according to the statement.

State Police detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates private workplace accidents or deaths, also responded.

Conley Terminal is on property owned by the Massachusetts Port Authority. The terminal is undergoing a major expansion to accommodate large container ships from around the world, the Globe has reported.

State Police and OSHA are conducting separate investigations, the statement said.

No further information was immediately released.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





















