Major delays on Orange Line — again — call renovations into question

Exactly 10 minutes later, another tweet: the train was disabled, and the delays extended to 25 minutes.

“Delays of about 15 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem near State Street,” the MBTA tweeted at 7:37 a.m.

The first announcement that the Orange Line was experiencing yet another round of train troubles came bright and early Saturday morning.

Six minutes after that, the delay was extended to 30 minutes.

And less than half an hour later, the MBTA announced that service was suspended entirely between North Station and Sullivan Square. Shuttle buses would operate between those two stations, they tweeted, and encouraged riders headed downtown to take the Green Line between North Station and Copley instead.

By 9 a.m., the Orange Line was out of service from Wellington to North Station, and from Back Bay to the end of the line at Forest Hills, this time due to a “power problem,” according to the MBTA. As of 9:21 a.m., trains are running from Forest Hills to Back Bay, with shuttles still in place between Wellington and North Station.

Told to “expect delays of more than 30 minutes,” riders were not happy, and took to Twitter to voice their frustration with a system that has continued to fail residents despite a 30-day shutdown and millions of dollars of investments.

“The old orange line trains broke down but not to the point where u need shuttles to replace service,” tweeted one disgruntled rider.

“Would be nice if you offered shuttle bus services going south as the train is out in both directions and there is now no way for me to get home from work,” wrote another. “A month of shut down with nothing to show.”













Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.