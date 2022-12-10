‘Multiple fatalities’ in Maine crash as three Maine Maritime Academy students survive, officials say

The victims were not identified pending autopsies by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of their families, State Police said.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed but reported “multiple fatalities” in the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m., State Police said.

Multiple people died and three Maine Maritime Academy students were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Castine, Maine, early Saturday morning, Maine State Police said.

In a statement, Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry S. Paul said the school community is “heartbroken” about the violent crash.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all students and their families at this time,” Paul said in the statement. “Our priority now is to support our campus community and have made counseling available. As the President of Maine Maritime, and also as a father, I ask for your respect and privacy for all of our students.”

The college tweeted on Friday afternoon noting that it was the final day of classes for the fall semester with final exams set for next week.

State Police say the driver was heading south on Route 166 in Castine when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and erupted into flames. Castine, the town where Maine Maritime Academy is located, sits on the Maine coast about 50 miles east of Augusta.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.