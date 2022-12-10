Snow is in the forecast this weekend for areas in Massachusetts

A raw northerly wind is filtering clouds in from the Atlantic this morning. Allow me to show you a little bit of interesting satellite meteorology. The infrared satellite loop shows low clouds moving southwestward from the Atlantic. If you look closely at the loop below you can actually see the movement of the clouds against the static ground which obviously isn’t moving. This also shows the clear skies to the west including a nice view of the darker Quabbin reservoir, Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, Sebago Lake up in Maine becoming covered by clouds, and even the Finger lakes in Western New York.

It’s a much chillier Saturday morning than it has been recently, with wind chills in the 20s.

The predicted radar loop through Sunday night shows ocean snow showers over southeastern Mass on Saturday and then a larger area of snow moving in on Sunday from the west.

Advertisement

An infrared satellite loop Saturday morning showed clear skies over the northeast with clouds increasing along the coastline. COD Weather

The reason why these lakes show up darker is because the water is warmer than the land and this satellite uses temperature to discern cloud cover.

The clouds moving in from the coastline could produce some snow showers or rain showers in Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon especially over Plymouth County and other areas south of Boston. There’s the chance that in this area some snow could accumulate a coating to maybe even half an inch. These types of ocean-effect situations are tough to predict exactly where they will materialize and if accumulation even happens.

Highs Sunday will be in the 30s for much of the area with the chance of snow. NOAA

The predicted radar loop clearly shows elements of snow moving in from the ocean today. We also will have some snow moving in from the west on Sunday. This also shows up on the same loop. The area moving in from the west is caused by a storm system that will be moving offshore and transferring its energy during Sunday night.

The predicted radar loop through Sunday night shows ocean snow showers over southeastern Mass on Saturday and then a larger area of snow moving in on Sunday from the west. WeatherBELL

This is where more of us have the opportunity to see some snow. As the system moves towards the Atlantic it’s going to undergo a transition and the precipitation will actually be falling apart a bit. This means that the highest risk of measurable snow is further west. Notice on the accumulation map I’ve put most of greater Boston in an area that could see a coating up to an inch but I think a dusting is more likely. There’s even a chance that the whole thing falls apart before ever reaching Boston. It’s much more likely there will be few inches of snow out in the Berkshires and east to Springfield and then trailing off towards Worcester.

Advertisement

Most areas should at least see some snowfall by early Monday morning. Dave Epstein

Looking ahead, a lot of the talk over the past few days in the meteorological community has been about the high amplitude pattern we are entering. A high amplitude pattern is one in which the jet stream is undergoing lots of undulations and can bring weather that’s more out of the ordinary. There will be a much more powerful ridge over Alaska than is typical for this time of year, which will translate to a much deeper trough over the continental United States.

A large Alaskan ridge in the atmosphere will force cold air into the lower 48 during the week before Christmas. TropicalTidbits

We will trend towards the colder side of the equation for the next couple of weeks, but I still believe that the most anomalous cold weather will be west of us. Being on the edge of mild and colder air can, however, produce precipitation, and in this pattern it can mean several chances for snow before Christmas.