Sexual harassment, improper gifts, explicit videos: Former Acton police officers face possible ban after multiple misconduct allegations

But, as the probe unfolded, the internal investigator found other alleged misconduct by the pair: A social worker said Eracleo sexually harassed her. A 63- - year-old woman with mental illness claimed Eracleo persuaded her to give him thousands in gifts. A department-issued cellphone captured Russell masturbating.

If she had been their only accuser, Michael S. Eracleo and Tyler Russell would likely still be Acton police officers today. After she refused to speak with investigators and undermined their efforts in other ways, Acton police and its internal investigator concluded her allegations were unfounded.

ACTON — The teenager already had been accused of making harassing phone calls, fighting with neighbors, and pouring condiments on another person’s laundry at a laundry facility where she lived. Then, in 2020, she accused two Acton police officers of sexual misconduct.

Now, Eracleo, 44, and Russell, 34, have resigned while facing disciplinary proceedings and the town wants a new state commission to decertify them, which would prevent them from working in law enforcement in Massachusetts.

”I have strong disappointments that we have officers that would violate our policy procedures, rules, and regulations, and perform that kind of conduct,” said Acton police Chief Richard C. Burrows,, who recommended Eracleo be fired during his disciplinary hearing. He planned to recommend the same for Russell, but he resigned before his hearing.

Eracleo, Russell, and their lawyer didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.

The downfall of the two officers, both of whom had spotless records previously, is in some ways a story of serendipity. The internal investigator rejected the teen’s allegations, but, along the way, uncovered serious allegations from other women that she believed.

However, questions remain about the teen’s original charges against the two officers — and how police handled them. When she moved to town in 2019, Acton’s youth services officer even warned his colleagues: “She gets angry very quickly and is prone to escalate the situation.”

The day before, the 17-year-old student, who attended Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, had been accused of threatening a Domino’s Pizza employee because she was upset at the price of chicken wings.

But Acton police now admit they were unaware of a crucial fact that might have helped explain her difficult behavior and refusal to cooperate: She had already been the alleged victim of sexual abuse starting when she was 13, resulting in criminal charges against her alleged abuser. Burrows said he learned of the case in November after receiving copies of documents from the Middlesex district attorney’s office which were requested by the Globe.

The teen had adults who supported her. Acton police learned of her allegations against Eracleo and Russell from adults who made reports on her behalf, and at least one of them corroborated some of her allegations. A woman who traveled with the student accused Russell of grooming her and then having sex with her after she turned 18, records show.

Advocates for victims of sexual violence say that distrustful and paranoid behavior are often signs of trauma, but it doesn’t mean victims aren’t telling the truth.

“When we don’t believe survivors, they become demonized and dismissed,” said Toni Troop, a spokesperson for Jane Doe Inc., a coalition of advocacy groups. Perpetrators “say to the victim, ‘Who is going to believe you?,’” said Troop, speaking generally. “And that often keeps people from coming forward.”

The teen initially accused Eracleo of inappropriately touching himself in front of her and said that Russell groomed her for sex, but she recanted the complaints to Acton police and refused to cooperate with the Middlesex DA’s office.

She told a nurse that she recanted her accusation against Eracleo after he pressured her to do so, adding that she didn’t want to be part of another investigation, a State Police report said.

Burrows concedes that Acton investigators were unaware that the teen was an alleged victim of long-term abuse. In 2019, Bristol Country prosecutors charged Timothy J. Slowey, 42, a construction contractor from Attleboro, with repeatedly raping her between when she was 13 and 15, court records show. He has pleaded not guilty and is seeking unredacted copies of Acton’s reports to use as part of his defense.

But Burrows said knowing about the case wouldn’t have changed how police handled the matter. While her initial complaint about Eracleo was investigated by Acton police, he said her later reports were referred to the Middlesex DA’s office and the internal investigator.

“We respond to every case with the utmost sensitivity and sincerity, Burrows said in a statement. “We made multiple attempts to connect this person with our civilian clinician and made multiple attempts to engage, but none were successful.”

After she rebuffed investigators in 2020, she generated complaints about her behavior, including getting into a fight with a colleague at their workplace and seven traffic stops in Acton, mostly for speeding, police reports show.

The internal affairs reports on Russell and Eracleo, which are on Acton’s website with the student’s name redacted, describe her harshly.

They cite her “extraordinary record of misbehavior,” “troubled reputation,” and “disregard for authority.”

The student, now 20, declined interview requests. The Globe doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims without their consent.

Because her complaints about Eracleo and Russell fizzled in 2020, the officers stayed employed for at least another 20 months.

But Acton’s investigator, Regina Ryan, found other troubling issues.

She found that Russell used his department-issued cellphone in 2020 to record himself masturbating and take two sexually explicit photographs of himself while he was in uniform and on duty.

She concluded Russell violated department rules against unbecoming conduct and neglect of duty and town policy for using electronics.

Meanwhile, two other women accused Eracleo of misconduct earlier this year.

A licensed social worker, who began working for Acton police in January of this year, complained that Eracleo made inappropriate sexual comments to her at work, Ryan’s report said.

The social worker also raised concerns about Eracleo’s cellphone communications with the student. The social worker said that Eracleo told the student, ”I had to tell her that she can’t send me naked pictures, but pictures in her bikini are okay.”

Ryan found Eracleo sexually harassed the social worker and showed “poor judgment,” conduct unbecoming an officer, and violated town policy by communicating with the student on Snapchat, an app that erases messages.

Eracleo’s second accuser, who told the Globe she’s struggled with mental illness for many years, said Eracleo raped her and threatened her with violence.

Ryan dismissed the woman’s allegations of sexual assault and threats as unfounded, writing that she “suffers from a credibility problem.”

But Ryan found that Eracleo violated department policy by accepting large gifts from her. The woman said she mailed $3,600 in gift cards and cash to Eracleo’s Westford home last year.

In an interview, the woman said that Eracleo told her he was struggling financially and felt suicidal, she said. The woman, who estimated she receives about $1,000 monthly in public assistance, said she borrowed money and used a government stimulus payment to cover the gifts to Eracleo.

“I was being a friend. I wanted to help,” she said. “I said it was a gift. Stupid me.”

“He’s supposed to help people like me but he took advantage,” she said.

Eracleo and Russell were placed on paid administrative leave on March 12 of this year. They resigned in August.

For most of their Acton police careers, Eracleo and Russell were in good standing.

In 2018, Acton gave an employee of the year award to Eracleo, a civil rights officer and former patrol officers union leader. In 2019, the department praised Russell’s performance as a school resource officer in a news release.

Today, Eracleo’s legal problems may not be over.

The Middlesex DA’s office said it was withholding some records from the Globe because they related to an open investigation concerning Eracleo.

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.