So, your kid is a teenager

You may be noticing some changes at this stage of life, some of which may feel strange, confusing, or even upsetting.

Fear not! These are normal parts of your child’s development, familiar milestones on the road to adulthood. Or so my friends tell me.

For example, you may have discovered that you are suddenly dumber than bricks, the sum total of your knowledge on any subject now somewhere south of minus-eleventy. Not so long ago, you were the oracle of all things, your authority infallible on everything from boo-boos to astronomy. Now you are utterly devoid of expertise on anything — hopelessly out of touch, inevitably wrong, don’t waste your breath or their time, they can look it up on YouTube mmkay thanks.

Advertisement

In a related development, there is now no such thing as an un-stupid question. Anything you could think to ask, no matter how weighty or mundane ( Who do you want to be? How would you like your eggs?) elicits in response some combination of rolled eyes, blank stares, indignation, and derision. Or outrage: Because somewhere along the way, you have also developed a genius for provocation, able to send them flying into a rage with a single word, or the barely perceptible lift of an eyebrow. Most everything you know about your child now comes in the form of rarely volunteered sentence fragments, which you must piece together, a la Sherlock Holmes, over the course of weeks or months. It’s not elementary school, my dear Watson.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Speaking of provocation, your dancing, which once brought your little one so much joy, is now a crime against humanity. Contra your firm recollection of your clubbing days, when you were queen of the dance floor, you actually look ancient and ridiculous when you move to music. Even when nobody else can see you, your dancing is humiliating for everyone, especially your child. Please do not attempt it, ever. Not even in another room, lest your teenager catch a glimpse of your feeble efforts as they pass from the room in which they stare down at a screen to the one where they stand before an open fridge forever, lamenting the lack of appealing food therein, because now, apparently, you are trying to starve them.

Advertisement

And definitely don’t attempt to dance in the car, which, by the way, is where you live now. Your child is too old to want to hang out with you, but too young to drive. Your child must be with their friends, so it is now your purpose in life to ferry them all around constantly. These are the moments in which all of your new faults and inadequacies are most glaring and perilous. Everything you say in a car full of teenagers is deeply, deeply embarrassing. Attempting humor in this setting will cause your child to deem you “cringe,” “creepy,” and, worst of all, “a Facebook mom.” It’s best for everyone if you don’t speak at all.

You may feel as if this stage of life has changed just about everything about you, but that’s only because it has. Once you were big, but now you are small: Your giant child-roommate towers over you; the couch, no longer big enough for the both of you, is the site of frequent territorial disputes; their hugs (rarer, but oh so glorious) come perilously close to cracking your spindly ribs. Even your name is different: Once you were “Mama,” then “Mum,” but now you are “Bro” and “Dude.” Seen from one angle, this refusal to get hung up on gender reflects the delightful fact that your child’s generation is truly enlightened. Seen from a different angle, you are not a bro, and it is super annoying.

Advertisement

The transformations go beyond just you: Time itself has been altered. Once, you spent busy nights wrangling, feeding, homeworking, and entertaining your child. Now you find yourself wondering how to fill the extra hours conjured by their busy social life. You eat earlier, catch the “NewsHour,” read, chat with other grown-ups, and count down the minutes until you get to see your child again.

This is what you looked forward to back then. Now that it’s here, you don’t feel like dancing.

You really have changed, haven’t you?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.