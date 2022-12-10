Two teenagers charged with shooting near Dorchester school

Two teenagers were arrested Friday on charges related to the shooting of two men near a school in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, according to Boston Police.

A 15-year-old boy from Mattapan and a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain are accused of shooting the two men near the Joseph Lee K-8 School, located at 155 Talbot Ave., police said. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds and the school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday as police canvassed the area, police said.

On Friday, the teenagers were arrested by officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, police said. They face a variety of charges in Suffolk Juvenile Court, including assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.