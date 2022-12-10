EVs alone won’t get us to where we want to go on clean energy

There are about 145,000 gas stations in the United States. They may have 10 or more pumps each, all in use at busy times. And turnover is fast. How many charging stations will be needed when the fill-up time is 10 times as long? What are we going to do with our 4- and 7-year-olds fidgeting for 45 minutes while Mom or Dad stops to “fill up”? Where will they hang out in the cold or heat: in the car, blasting the air conditioning, draining the battery as it’s charging?

In “EVs are selling like hotcakes. Don’t rejoice just yet” (Opinion, Dec. 2), Ashley Nunes raises many appropriate policy issues about electric vehicles. However, like so many other such commentaries, his overlooks the challenge of the time it takes to charge one of these vehicles. He mentions the need for charging station infrastructure but not the logistics of charging. It takes just a few minutes to fill a car with gas. Today, it takes, at best, 30 or 40 minutes to charge an EV battery to about 80 percent capacity.

Charging times are an obstacle. That explains why they’re second cars.

This helps explain why so many EVs are second cars. And why there is a tremendous obstacle, besides cost and funding, to replacing the internal combustion engine.

Ben Compaine

Cambridge





This is just one puzzle piece. Our focus should be on a clean grid.

Thank you to Ashley Nunes for a positive spin on the potential benefits of increasing electric vehicle use in the interest of reducing carbon emissions. There is, however, an elephant in the room that continues to elude the popular press and commercial interests pushing EVs: the “dirty grid.” How long have we waited for the Kennedys and their ilk to stop fighting wind generators off Hyannis? How is it that there is no state legislation to facilitate a moratorium on new natural gas hookups? Why do so many support clean energy for Massachusetts only by clean energy credits rather than actual clean energy?

One may infer from Nunes’s op-ed that we should buy EVs to incentivize clean power. In fact, progressive legislation and funding to give us a clean grid should be driving this process.

Shine a light on the corporate interests and individuals who have thwarted, and continue to thwart, progress on the infrastructure that is required to make a real difference in Massachusetts and, by example, nationwide. Then we can talk again about the true promise of electric vehicles.

John Anderson

Brookline