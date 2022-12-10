We’re continually jolted out of Trump Fatigue Syndrome

Two letters to the editor on Dec. 2 took the Globe to task for placing a story about former president Donald Trump on the front page of the previous day’s edition ( “Keep Trump off the front page” ). It’s been more than seven years since June 2015, when Trump descended on an escalator to launch his candidacy for the presidency, and after his subsequent victory in 2016, his tumultuous years in office, two impeachment hearings, his refusal to accept defeat in 2020, the ensuing insurrection, and the last two years of a seemingly never-ending flow of documentary evidence of his criminal behavior, it is understandable that many of us suffer from Trump Fatigue Syndrome. No one can be blamed for wishing for Trump to fade from our consciousness and allow us some well-deserved peace and normalcy. If only.

However, it would be irresponsible and dangerous for the Globe or any other newspaper to bury Trump’s actions out of sight or, worse, ignore them. To do so would be to encourage the idea that there are some responsible Republican conservatives and that Trump is an aberration on the fringe of our current political environment. That is not true, nor has it been true for some time.

When Trump first announced in 2015, he did not fundamentally change the mind-set of conservative Republicans; he merely said the quiet part out loud. Trump was not a once-off; rather, he is a personification of what the GOP is and has been for more than four decades. What Trump did was legitimatize the dark side and bring it proudly into the light.

He did what is asked of all candidates of any party — he expanded the base. He gave, and continues to give, political legitimacy to anarchists, malcontents, racists, and zealots. He is not their leader, he is their public face. We cannot hide from it, we cannot deny it, and we ignore it at our peril.

William Miller

Roslindale





It looks like Trump vs. the Constitution

When a former president who is a current candidate calls for terminating the Constitution, that’s a big story.

To characterize Donald Trump’s call for termination, as some media have, as a “suggestion” and to frame the matter as a battle between Trump and the White House is inadequate to the moment. The battle here is between Trump and the Constitution, and to portray it otherwise mutes the danger and serves Trump’s interest.

James M. Doyle

Salem





GOP cowards fall short of circling the wagons against former president

Still obsessed with false claims of “massive & widespread fraud & deception” in the 2020 election, Donald Trump has called for reversing his loss through “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” (“Trump’s ‘termination’ of Constitution post draws rebukes,” Page A8, Dec. 5).

The feeble response of all but a few congressional Republicans leaves them in violation of their oath of office. They may be willing to “support” the Constitution by saying that they disagree with Trump. However, these political cowards are unwilling to actually “defend the Constitution” by stating that Trump’s expressed desire to suspend it makes him unfit for office, that they will not support his candidacy, and that they will not vote for him if he is nominated.

Michael Biales

Acton





Recall, for a moment, the Revolutionary War

Donald Trump has finally made it clear what his goals are for this country: Tear up the Constitution and put him in office as an authoritarian leader. Just what the Revolutionary War was fought to avoid.

Certainly there are those in the Republican Party who seem to support this kind of “transition.” Shame on them.

Randall “Randy” Moore

Duxbury