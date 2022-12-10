Belmont’s Ellie Shea shines with runner-up finish at cross-country national championship

Framingham senior Sam Burgess was the best of four Bay State boys’ runners with his seventh-place effort (15:13.6), followed by Westford junior Paul Bergeron (15th,15:26.8), St. John’s Prep senior Nathan Lopez (29th,15:46.1), and Phillips Andover sophomore Tamrat Gavenas (31st,15:49.8).

Belmont junior Ellie Shea finished second among 37 of the nation’s best girls, clocking a blistering 16 minutes 55.1 seconds on the Balboa Park 5K course, and Winsor School junior Meg Madison, of Newton, placed 27th in 18:28.2.

Six Massachusetts cross-country runners ascended to the national spotlight at the Champs Sports XC National Championships in San Diego, Calif., and the group of locals more than held their own.

“I’m definitely satisfied with my performance,” Shea said. “It was fun.”

Shea, who runs for the Emerging Elites club instead of her high school team, made her second appearance in the national meet and felt more confident this time around. She stayed near the front of the pack for most of the race before eventual winner Karrie Baloga of New York (16:49.2) pulled away.

The big challenge at Balboa Park is one massive hill followed by a long, steep decline.

“Everyone’s facing the same obstacles, so you just have to power up and try not to fall on the way down,” Shea said.

Burgess also hung near the front of the boys’ 39-runner field for most of the race. The Harvard-bound senior, also a second-year veteran of the national meet, ended his high school cross-country career on a high note.

“I’m happy with it. This will be my last time racing until next year for cross-country,” Burgess said. “Just knowing that I left everything I had out there [feels good].”

The race is just one part of the nationals experience. Runners arrived on Thursday and received chances to get to know their competitors, and also meet professionals like three-time US Olympian Emma Coburn.

“It’s so fun to be able to be out here and meet girls from all over the country,” Madison said. “Especially [with] the Champs experience, you’re able to get to know so many girls from so many different regions; it was so fun.”



