Brittney Griner’s detainment should be a warning for WNBA players going overseas to play

“I’ve been a big advocate for letting the players do what they want to do with their offseason,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “This is their time to figure out what they want to do. But we’re also chipping away at the economic model and growing the league.

The WNBA will have to address these issues as players have long complained of being underpaid, forcing them to seek income outside of the United States.

With Brittney Griner released from a Russian prison and brought back to the United States, there could be considerable changes and second thoughts for WNBA players who want to earn extra money overseas. Griner was playing another season in Russia when she was stopped at the airport and arrested for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

“So we tripled the number of player-marketing agreements we did with players this year. In order to do one of those agreements they stay home here in the US. And I think more and more of our players are taking other opportunities here at home. Like what Chiney [Ogwumike] is doing with ESPN, Candace [Parker] with Turner, Sabrina [Ionescu] was announced working with Oregon, Skylar [Diggins-Smith] and Kia [Nurse] doing broadcast things with their respective NBA teams. And many others. We’ve got current WNBA players coaching in both the G League and the NBA and at the college level, et cetera.”

Of course, there will be a handful of WNBA players who want to head overseas to play basketball for the love of the game, but the league has to create more opportunities for players to remain home. NBA teams are creating more coaching positions and other organizational openings for WNBA players and there should be an organized partnership where WNBA players interested in coaching and front office positions gain experience with NBA teams or G League teams in the offseason.

“I think the players are going to do what they think is best for themselves but we definitely inform them all the time of the security risks of where they might be playing,” Engelbert said. “This just happened in Turkey, that explosion in Istanbul. So whether it’s Turkey, Russia, China, wherever our players go to play — Italy, Spain, Germany — our players play everywhere.

Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for the last 10 months. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Photographer: EVGENIA NOVOZHENIN

“We also have 23 players from outside the US who don’t live in the US in the offseason and play in Europe or live elsewhere from 13 different countries. So we’re globalizing our game as well. So, again, our players are going to do what’s best for them in consultation with their families and their agents. And we’re certainly here to help them think through the security risks and things like that.”

Griner remains a member of the Phoenix Mercury and is eligible to return to play next season. The hope is Griner can return mentally healthy after such a terrifying and demoralizing situation. The WNBA has promised to help her transition back to normal life.

“We don’t want to bombard Brittney,” Engelbert said. “She’ll get evaluation and care through … call it government resources. The Players Association, I’m sure, is already working on this as well. We have our mental health resources certainly ready. But let’s let her get home, reunite with her family, go through the processes that she’ll go through. And then we’re here. I think the players really want to see her. And they’ll fly anywhere to go see her.

“Again, we’re going to give some time and space, but she’ll know we’re all ready to help emotionally, mentally, physically — all that has to be evaluated. And then we’ll certainly be there for her and use our mental health resources at both the NBA, WNBA to help in any way she may need. Just like we have available for our players.”

There remains a level of disbelief that a prominent professional athlete could be jailed overseas for what is considered a minor crime in the United States. What’s more, the Griner situation really has no comparison but it should send a cautious message to American athletes about traveling overseas and how other countries view and scrutinize American athletes.

“This is a very complex situation with when she got arrested, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the leadership in Russia. And again, I’m grateful to our leadership here stepping up on this,” Engelbert said. “But you learn. You do have to have patience, as one of the prior questions talked about. You do have to — learned an enormous amount of patience. Learned enormous amount about strategy. There is geopolitical strategy that you need to follow in these situations. Sometimes you don’t need to be out front of these issues, and sometimes you need strong advocacy around these issues.”

Griner has long been scrutinized for a number of reasons. She clashed with college coach Kim Mulkey about revealing her sexuality. She was criticized for not being a generational player in the WNBA because of her size (6 feet, 9 inches). Griner seems most at peace when playing for Team USA, when she was not expected to post monster numbers but just play her game without the pressure of being the female Shaquille O’Neal.

Brittney Griner's overseas odyssey might be a cautionary tale for women's basketball stars. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

It seems to have taken years for Griner to become comfortable in her own skin. Meanwhile, many in the American sports landscape and citizens, period, were sympathetic to her situation because essentially she was used as a pawn by the Russian government.

“And then really just the one thing that I learned was, first of all, about BG personally, I had obviously spent time in the WNBA Wubble with her,” Engelbert said. “Although I didn’t get to talk to her live, wrote her a few letters. She wrote me back. Just her courage in the face of this enormous adversity, which is what I put in my statement because those are my words — enormous adversity. And just the will to continue fighting for herself and I’m sure was thinking primarily of her family and her friends and her players back here at home.

“And just learned a lot about her resiliency and that’s — a professional athlete has that usually anyway because that’s how they’ve grown up and trained, and you lose big games and you win big games. But this was beyond basketball and I learned a lot about her courage and her resiliency.”

Many NBA players, other professional athletes, entertainers, and politicians lobbied for Griner’s return home. It became a national campaign but when she was sentenced to nine years in prison, the chances appeared bleak. It required President Biden to exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. If that exchange had not occurred, Griner may have been forced to serve her entire sentence.

“It’s a really good perspective because I, too, had that perspective that everyone’s, like, she has to come home immediately,” Engelbert said. “I was like, No. 1, she has to come home safely. Like, this is life here. And she’s in a country not known to support women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and racial rights.

“Yes, it’s a lesson to be learned about how complex the world is in which we live, the risks we take in our everyday lives. And, again, I think there are some lessons to be learned here. But the transparency issue, I mean, it’s really important to have a good strategy, which I think her agent and her lawyers, they should all be commended for this process as well of having a strategy of how to get through the court system in Russia and then how to get an appeal done and how to get basically Brittney deemed wrongfully detained. So all those were steps that led to the successful negotiation today.”

Adjusting to Celtics

Division rivals trying just about everything

Rival coaches, like the Nets' Jacque Vaughn, are doing their best to figure out how to stop these Celtics. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Celtics’ division rivals and other clubs are well aware of their early-season success. The Nets were thumped by the Celtics Dec. 4 and are taking note of how different they are playing this season in comparison to last season.

Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn was an assistant under Steve Nash during last year’s playoff series against the Celtics and indicated he may have handled Boston’s defensive approach differently. The Celtics blitzed Kevin Durant each time he touched the ball with little strategic response from Nash.

On Dec. 4, the Celtics didn’t double-team Durant on the catch. They allowed him room to score but contained Brooklyn’s other weapons. The Celtics waited until the fourth quarter to become more aggressive against Durant and it resulted in four turnovers as they pulled away in the final period.

Vaughn was asked how he would approach the improved Celtics.

“Whether it is keeping [Jayson] Tatum off the free throw line, whether it is seeing what [Jaylen] Brown is going to do in transition so you’re not giving up easy points,” he said. “When they start penetrating, can you keep the basketball in front of you and know who you’re closing out to? If it’s [Sam] Hauser, you know you’re not going to give him an open 3. They have a bunch of people shooting above their historical marks from the 3 right now. They are playing with an extreme amount of confidence.”

Vaughn said the Nets have made roster and lineup decisions to be more versatile. Brooklyn was a stellar offensive club last season but putrid on defense. Vaughn wants more two-way players.

“You see the way the game is being played, the addition of [Malcolm] Brogdon this year, another guy who can get into the paint, shoot the three, and experienced at the same time,” he said. “That combination, I’m not sure if we tried to mirror it but we understood that you have to have multiple people that could guard Tatum, a big who could protect the rim and at the end of the day you have to have people who can do it on both sides of the basketball.”

The Nets have not been able to gain much consistency or chemistry because of injuries and the Kyrie Irving situation. Ben Simmons was supposed to stabilize the defense and he was improving offensively before he missed several games with knee soreness. The Nets lack the Celtics’ consistency because they don’t have the talent and they don’t have the defenders. So Vaughn has based his rotations on who can defend that particular night.

“What we’re trying to build as a team is, probably No. 7 [Durant] is the only one that’s locked into this is his rotation, these are my minutes,” he said. “Everybody else? Let’s be ready to hoop when your number is called. We can defend and now can we consistently do it? Good for us to take a look at what the recipe is and can we continue to produce that recipe over and over again.”

Toronto’s Nick Nurse has become a Celtics nemesis because of his uncanny game plans and defensive strategies over the years. But he is facing some of the same issues as Vaughn. The Raptors ran out of weapons against the Celtics last Monday, relying primarily on Pascal Siakam offensively in the loss. The Raptors have been besieged with injuries but also are still trying to find productive lineups.

“They’re obviously pretty good at both ends,” Nurse said of the Celtics. “Their offense is trending up. They have a lot of super individual talent. A lot of them can take it off the bounce to push it to the front of the basket. If they beat you off the dribble, then they find the right guys and are killing people from behind the line. It’s a tremendous challenge.

“We’ve got guys injured all over the place and I’m just trying to move things around to really get out and guard.”

Several NBA coaches are noting the Celtics’ chemistry. While Tatum and Brown are still considered young, they are in their sixth and seventh years, respectively, and Marcus Smart is in his ninth. They have the type of cohesion many competitors are seeking.

“They’ve obviously had these guys together for a long time now,” Nurse said. “They’re very, very good. Brown, Tatum and Smart have been there all the way through. And then give them credit; they made a heck of a lot of little additions. They’ve got [Derrick] White and they’ve got Brogdon and someone traded them [Al] Horford back. They’ve had that core and some really good trades to keep that core alive. They’re obviously the best team in the league with metrics and numbers. Historic this and historic that on both ends. They do a really good job of guarding one-on-one.”

Layups

Victor Oladipo is back for a Heat team in need of significant help. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Heat hope guard Victor Oladipo can spark a sagging offense that has been a major disappointment. Oladipo has missed most of the past two seasons with knee and leg issues but was activated last week. The Heat were badly beaten at home by the lowly Detroit Pistons, who were playing without standout guard Cade Cunningham. The Heat believed a healthy Oladipo along with an improving Tyler Herro and veteran Jimmy Butler would give Miami a chance to compete in the Eastern Conference. Butler has not been healthy and Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have performed below expectations. The only hope is they can find a taker for the final two years of Kyle Lowry’s deal, who at 36, struggles with consistency. Although Erik Spoelstra is one of the league’s great coaches, he may be hard-pressed to produce a winner without a major roster shakeup … Nets sharpshooter Patty Mills, who has fallen out of coach Jacque Vaughn’s rotation, could be available at the trade deadline. Mills could have been a Celtics target in the offseason but instead opted into the final year of his Nets contract. With Joe Harris and Seth Curry ahead of Mills in the rotation, he’s been relegated to cheerleader … Danilo Gallinari wants to ramp up his rehabilitation from ACL surgery to try to rejoin the Celtics by the playoffs. Gallinari has been traveling with the team the past few weeks and could potentially return to boost the playoff roster. The Celtics seemingly haven’t missed Gallinari with a 21-5 start and Sam Hauser flourishing in the swingman role. But the Celtics are going to take all the depth they can get, especially a frontcourt player with shooting ability … An interesting name on the free-agent market who has not officially retired is former Celtic Rajon Rondo, who played last season with the Cavaliers and Lakers. He is one of several veterans and former All-Stars looking for work. That group, which includes DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard and Isaiah Thomas, may have to wait until next month when 10-day contracts become available. Former Celtic Matt Ryan, waived by the Lakers, agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves. The Celtics passed on keeping Ryan on their roster this season, opting for Justin Jackson and Noah Vonleh.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.