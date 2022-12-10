Bruce Bochy, soon to be 68, didn’t plan to manage again, but the timing was right

It wasn’t something Bochy planned. He had moved to Nashville, purchased a lakefront home, and was leading a stress-free life with his wife, Kim .

Bochy ended three years of retirement in October to become manager of the Texas Rangers. He’ll turn 68 a few weeks into next season but still embraced the challenge of helping resurrect a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.

A funny thing happened to Bruce Bochy on his way to the Hall of Fame. He decided to go back to work instead.

His only connection to baseball was being a special adviser to Giants president Larry Baer and that didn’t take up much of his time.

Bochy managed 25 years and won 2,003 games, 12th all time, and led the Giants to three World Series championships from 2010-14. Only five managers in history have more.

The Hall of Fame will consider managers for enshrinement a year from now and Bochy surely would have been a leading candidate. But that will have to wait.

The Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Aug. 15, then president of baseball operations Jon Daniels two days later. General manager Chris Young, who pitched for Bochy in 2006, was put in charge.

Young wanted Bochy as his manager and traveled to Nashville in October to see if he was interested. Majority owner Ray Davis arrived a few days later and they settled on a three-year contract.

“My questions probably more than anything was really what their vision was,” Bochy said. “That was important to me. Where they thought they stood, and what they were looking to do.”

The timing was right, too. Bochy’s final three seasons with the Giants were poor ones and he was eased out of the job, being careful at the time to say he wasn’t necessarily done with baseball.

“In the first year I was fine. I was all right. Then it started getting a little worse,” Bochy said. “But now that I’m doing it, you do realize how much you miss it and how much fun so many different parts of the game bring to you.

“The game itself, that’s obvious, but talking about players and getting players signed, things like that, just putting the team together, the staff together. This is part of what you miss as far as being in the game, managing, so it’s good to be back.”

That Bochy knew Young so well made a difference. In an era where the general manager often exerts control over the lineup and use of the bullpen, Bochy was comfortable with the idea of working with Young.

Much of their conversation in Nashville was about how best to employ analytics without taking away Bochy’s right to make some decisions that aren’t necessarily backed by data.

“He came out, and we talked for seven hours. By the time he left, I knew this is what I wanted to do and what I probably should be doing,” Bochy said.

Bruce Bochy (right) was lured back to the dugout by a Rangers team not afraid to spend on stars like Jacob deGrom (center). Tom Fox/Associated Press

“There’s a right time and place for certain things, and this certainly felt that way for me coming to Texas. I said, for me to do this, I had to feel like it was the right fit.”

The American League West has been dominated by the Astros in recent years and now the Mariners are making a move, having made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2001.

The Rangers haven’t been closer than 14 games out of first place since 2016, when they won 95 games with Adrian Beltré and Cole Hamels.

“They’ve had a couple difficult years, let’s be honest,” Bochy said. “And so that was important for me to kind of hear what their plan, their vision was to help get this turned around.”

It starts, as it so often does, by spending money. The Rangers added Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) prior to last season and last week signed Jacob deGrom for five years and $185 million.

The Rangers also opened $1.1 billion Globe Life Field before the 2020 season.

Texas believes Young and Bochy can tie it all together and produce a winner.

Young hired former Red Sox bench coach Will Venable to be associate manager under Bochy. Mike Maddux came over from the Cardinals as pitching coach.

Texas had the fourth-highest ERA in the American League last season at 4.22 and issued the second-most walks. For the moment, Martín Pérez is the No. 2 behind deGrom with another newly signed free agent, Andrew Heaney, the No. 3. Jon Gray will factor in, too.

Pérez was unexpectedly good last season (12-8, 2.89) but the Rangers can’t count on that again.

“The biggest thing we talked about was we had to improve the starting pitching. I mean, that’s where it starts,” Bochy said. “That’s probably never going to change, and certainly won’t with me.”

“Sometimes when you have some difficult years, the last part of that process is believing you can win. And that’s what has to happen now. And that’s going to be part of my job and the coaching staff’s job.”

Tony La Russa, 78, lasted two seasons with the White Sox after coming out of retirement and didn’t win a playoff game. Now Bochy will give it a shot.

Why not? Dusty Baker is 73 and he just won his first World Series. Maybe another former Giants manager is what the Rangers need.

“It was just something that excited me,” Bochy said. “I’m glad to be back in the dugout.”

NO MINOR MATTER

Dombrowski takes Song from Sox

Noah Song was poached by the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft. Phil Hoffmann

It was some kind of irony when the Dave Dombrowski-led Phillies snatched Noah Song away from the Red Sox. It was one of the “sharpest picks” of the Rule 5 Draft according to Baseball America.

Song was a first-round talent from Navy who was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He pitched well in seven minor league games that season and has since been serving his military commitment.

If he is granted a waiver, Song could return to baseball.

The Sox had the option to protect Song by adding him to the 40-man roster then placing him on the military service list. The only caveat is he would have to return to the 40-man once he became eligible to pitch.

That would seem like a good problem to have.

If Song doesn’t pitch in 2023 then returns in 2024, he would have to spend only 90 days on the active MLB roster — not the full season — to fulfill Rule 5 requirements.

Chaim Bloom was hired, in part, to remake the farm system after Dombrowski traded prospects to win a World Series. Like that was a bad thing.

The odds may be against it, but it would be quite a coup for Dombrowski if Song eventually pitches well for the Phillies.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Cubs had interest in Xander Bogaerts right to the end.

“The person. The person, right?” said manager David Ross, who played with Bogaerts in 2013 and ‘14. “You can look at the numbers, but X is a leader. He was at an early age. He’s the guy that sets the example. He’s got a good attitude. He’s a worker, brings it every single day.

“And he lights up a room. He lights up a room when he walks in. Just a special human being. Good player but a special person.”

For those Red Sox staffers who learned years ago that such things matter in their environment, losing Bogaerts was a blow.

▪ Cheers to Rick Porcello, who hasn’t played since 2020 but is now officially retired at 33. He made $130 million over his career and left the game with a World Series ring and a Cy Young Award.

Porcello was 73-55 for the Red Sox from 2015-19, leading by example on and off the field. He also has one of the least likely hits in history, a three-run double off Max Scherzer on July 3, 2018 at Nationals Park.

“He got to the top of his windup and I told myself, ‘Start swinging,’ ” said Porcello, who hammered the ball to the warning track in left field.

▪ David Price has not announced his retirement but agent Bo McKinnis said the lefty would not pitch in 2023.

▪ Aaron Bates, who was 4 for 11 over five games with the Sox in 2009, is the new hitting coach of the Dodgers. He’ll work with Robert Van Scoyoc, J.D. Martinez’s former private hitting guru.

ETC.

Call stands for the Mets

Buck Showalter was excellent with his challenges last year, thanks to some help from above. Dustin Satloff/Getty

Every manager does an interview session during the Winter Meetings and the questions can cover a wide range of topics.

Buck Showalter managed to make news in a fun way, saying the Mets had signed replay analyst Harrison Friedland to a new contract.

The Mets led the majors last season by having 78.8 percent of their challenges come out favorably.

“I don’t know what he signed for, but it was a good sign. We’ve already had a good offseason,” Showalter said.

Most teams have a staffer behind the scenes who watches replays from a bank of monitors and advises the manager whether to challenge. Showalter had 33 challenges and got the call overturned 26 times. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also had 33 challenges and only 12 were overturned.

“I wish somebody could sit with him during a game and look at the game the way he looks at it. We pick up the phone, he’s already looked at five replays,” Showalter said. “He knows how to work machinery to get angles before we even get to the phone. He’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

Friedland, who is on the analytics staff, started with the Mets in 2021 after spending four years working for MLB as a replay operator. Showalter has come to trust him.

“It’s kind of like team doctors,” Showalter said. “I go, ‘Listen, we’re going to ask your opinion, get it? Now, if you’re wrong 10 times in a row we’ll get another doctor. But if you sit on the fence, we’re definitely going to get another doctor.”

Extra bases

The Guardians have only two catchers on their 40-man roster. Bryan Lavastida has four major-league starts and Bo Naylor none. Cleveland relied on Austin Hedges and Luke Maile last season. Hedges is a free agent and Maile signed with the Reds. “I’m telling you, and I’m being as honest as I can, when the season starts, we will have a catcher catching. I promise you,” manager Terry Francona said. “We need to be patient sometimes.” Francona, by the way, looks great and is moving around well after dealing with health issues for several years. He is preparing for his 23rd season as a manager … Braves manager Brian Snitker on the pitch timer coming into use next season: “I think it’s going to be a big adjustment, especially for some older, veteran pitchers. I’ve seen it. I’ve been a part of it in the minor leagues. It works. There are times that I wonder if, especially late in the game when things are getting hairy, how it will work.” Minor league pitchers told Snitker that the timer also makes it harder to regroup and gather your energy between pitches. MLB hopes that will create an advantage to the hitter and get more offense in the game … Blue Jays manager John Schneider never got beyond Triple A as a player. Now his bench coach is Don Mattingly, a borderline Hall of Famer. “I think the dynamic with him is a little bit different because of what he’s done. And I wouldn’t call it working under me. I would call it working with me and with the rest of the staff,” Schneider said. “It’s exciting. And I think that the experience and the knowledge and the things that he can offer, not just me, when we’re talking about pregame prep or in-game discussions, I think what he can offer the players and staff is appealing, too.” … Giants manager Gabe Kapler wanted to get to know first baseman/pitcher Reggie Crawford better, so they went out for a hike in Arizona. They were working out at the team’s spring training facility in Phoenix and ended up taking a hike in Sedona. “He’s a really bright individual. A lot of star quality, very, very physical, and probably what I learned most is that we have a lot in common,” Kapler said. “A lot of player development, personal development to come, but a smart dude. We spent some time and had a meal after we hiked. I learned a lot about him at that point.” Crawford played at UConn, hitting 14 home runs over two seasons and striking out 17 over eight innings in seven appearances on the mound. Crawford missed the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery but was still the 30th overall pick of the draft … Dusty Baker, who managed Barry Bonds, was asked about the all-time home run leader again missing out on the Hall of Fame when he was rejected by the Contemporary Era Players committee. ”Maybe we can forgive them. But Barry, Sammy [Sosa], Roger Clemens, and Mark McGwire, I mean what they meant to baseball and the amount of energy and enjoyment that they gave to the world you still can’t take that away from them,” Baker said. “There were people following baseball during that period of time that weren’t even baseball fans. So we can’t forget how much they did for the game and how much they made in this game and how they paid [the media] and paid me, too.” … Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, once teammates with the Tigers, will play together with the Mets. It will be interesting to see how two Type A aces coexist. Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86,666,666 million deal with the Mets. That the average annual value of $43,333,333 is the exact same as Scherzer’s three-year, $130 million contract was not some wild coincidence. Verlander has 3,198 career strikeouts and Scherzer 3,193. They could move past Phil Niekro (3,342) and Greg Maddux (3,371) this season. Walter Johnson, with 3,509, is in ninth place all time … Congratulations to former Detroit Free Press Tigers beat writer John Lowe, who won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award and will be honored in Cooperstown in July. Lowe covered the game from 1979-2014 … The Angels could be rid of owner Arte Moreno by Opening Day. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the sale of the team is progressing with multiple parties involved. Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, a New Bedford native, is believed to be among the parties interested. Moreno has owned the team since 2003. They have not made the playoffs since 2014 or had a winning season since ‘15. Moreno has long meddled in baseball operations, largely to the detriment of the team … There are a group of veteran pitchers who call their own games and MLB is expected to approve a PitchCom-type device that would allow the pitcher to signal to the catcher what he plans to throw or change pitches without shaking their heads. It will be experimented with in spring training … Happy birthday to Frankie Rodriguez, who is 50. Rodriguez was a second-round pick of the Red Sox in 1990 and arrived in the majors on April 26, 1995. He was then traded to the Twins in July for Rick Aguilera. Rodriguez went on to have a seven-year career with the Twins, Mariners, and Reds.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.