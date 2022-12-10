Bruins, frozen for a moment, lost to the Coyotes Friday on what they thought should have been an icing call

LAS VEGAS — Hockey, the sport created because the universe feared our barrel of laughs one day could run dry, served up a doozy at the Bruins’ expense Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. Oh, and if anyone needed a reason not to wager on hockey, game No. 415 on the NHL’s 2022-23 schedule was a master class in keeping your money neatly rolled up in your handkerchief and tucked deep down in your pocket.

“I mean, I enjoyed the atmosphere here,” said an incredulous Nick Foligno when the night ended with a crazy 4-3 Coyotes win inside the made-in-Lilliput 5,000-seat Mullett Arena. “I thought it was a bizarre night in that the calls that were made … those are two good officials and I expected a little bit more, but it was fun, energetic …”

The wackiest call actually was no whistle at all, with neither of the two linesmen, Joe Mahon or Ryan Gibbons, opting to stop play for an icing infraction against the Coyotes in the final 15 seconds. The inaction served as the Keystone Kops prelude to Lawson Crouse firing home the winning goal with 10.5 seconds left, on a night when the Bruins owned a 46-16 shot advantage.

As the puck glided toward his net in the final moments, OT all but assured, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman hugged the post to his left, ever so careful to keep his oversized stick blade tucked inside the red pipe. Had he touched the puck, icing would have been negated. He never touched it. The icing should have been whistled.

“The only thing [then] that should wave it off is whether our D man touched it before it crosses the goal line,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

The linesman did not make the call, and he waited too long to wave it off. He has the discretion to wave it off if he feels a Boston skater could have taken possession ahead of the puck crossing the line, but that was not the case.

“Obviously, everyone knew it was icing,” a somber, tight-lipped Swayman offered before the Bruins boarded a bus out of Bizzaroworld for a weekend in Vegas (the capital of Bizzaroworld). “You know … moving on, taking the high road.”

The puck free to Swayman’s left, and behind the goal line, it was trusty defenseman Derek Forbort who failed to corral it. An alert, opportunistic Matias Maccelli then filched it, fired it out front, and Crouse snapped it home for his second of the night. The 21-4-1 Bruins were sent packing without a point, having failed to slip ahead of the Devils for the top spot in the NHL standings.

“I’m not going to look down on our team tonight,” said Foligno, crediting Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka for great work amid the extremely lopsided shot totals. “Any time you lose, there’s always little things you can take away. But you pepper a goalie that many times, play the way we did … we dominated that team … it’s unfortunate that we didn’t come away with the win.”

Captain Patrice Bergeron was with Swayman on the high road outta town. Ever classy, he’s been around long enough to know nothing good comes from calling out the guys in stripes. Like our laptops and other devices, they have memories.

“It happens fast … I think there is a debate for icing there,” said an exceedingly diplomatic Bergeron. “But then the linesman is there to make a decision that is based on a fraction of a second, so ... umm … we have to keep playing, bottom line … you can’t just point fingers and blame it on decisions. It’s the last thing you want to do. As a team, we have to own it and be better for the next game.”

Nonetheless, was the captain stunned by the non-call?

“I mean, we thought it was [icing], but once the decision …,” he said, careful not to be dragged offside with his explanation. “Like I said, it’s a split [second] decision, you know, they make a lot of calls during a game … I am far away, on the bench, it’s hard for me to comment on a play that far away.”

Referees Chris Schlenker and Justin St. Pierre also had an uneven night with their calls. Just one example: neither ref raised an arm when the Coyotes had an extra man on the ice late in the second period.

Swayman prepared to leave the ice for the extra attacker, but rightly stayed put because there was no signal from the refs. They finally made the call, as they should, when play stopped. The Bruins had been denied the “free” chance to score for those protracted seconds prior to the whistle.

The non-icing call was worse, obviously, and it was accentuated because of the timing. Had it led to a Coyotes goal in, say, the first or second period, the Bruins would have had time to try to overcome the officials’ mistakes.

“The only thing is, we wish [the linesman’s] judgment call would have been made at the dot,” Montgomery said following the club’s workout early Saturday afternoon in nearby Henderson, “and not when the puck had crossed the goal line.”

It was a Jakob Chychrun pass up the right wall, from deep in his zone, that sent the puck skittering the length of the ice. The linesman waved off icing as the puck reached the post Swayman protected. Per Montgomery, the call — icing or no icing — should have been whistled when the puck crossed the near faceoff dot.

“It makes it hard on Sway and Forbs,” added Montgomery, “to make a clean play because they’re thinking it’s icing … so that’s the one issue.”

Everyone makes mistakes, added Montgomery, noting he makes them aplenty behind the bench.

“It’s about overcoming mistakes and getting better,” he said.

Officiating is like netminding in that way. All goalies allow bad goals, but it’s often the timing of the softy that proves the soul-crusher. Teams especially get frustrated when watching their goalie give up a cheapie within seconds after they’ve tied the game or taken a lead.

Goaltending or officiating, all bad ones matter, some just more than others.

“We did a lot of good things,” said Foligno, the former Blue Jackets captain, and decidedly level-headed in his assessments. “We didn’t finish and their goalie played well. It’s a disappointing way to end a good hockey game with that call at the end.”

In the end, what were the odds?

“Just a surprising goal,” said the miffed Foligno. “A hundred times out of a hundred, that’s an icing.”

The guys in stripes kept their whistle in their pocket — the same place wise gamblers keep their money.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.