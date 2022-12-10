The Celtics’ sizzling start has earned the attention, and respect, of the Warriors

Prior to their first meeting since those NBA Finals, the only thing in common between the Celtics and Warriors is that series. The Celtics have soared to a 21-5 record, playing with a passion and force not seen in Boston since 2008.

The Golden State Warriors have won it all four times in the past eight years, including in 2022 when they came back to stun the Celtics in six games. They were the first visiting team to celebrate an NBA championship on the TD/Boston Garden floor, having outfoxed their younger opponent to snatch the final three games of the series.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics’ ascension to the best record in the NBA and early season dominance has been noticed by their recent rivals to the west.

The Warriors have dealt with injuries, complacency, subpar production from key players, and a lackadaisical attitude as they attempt to defend their latest title. Golden State entered Saturday’s showdown with a 13-13 record, winning just two of 13 games away from the Chase Center.

Disinterest has been one of their biggest obstacles. A veteran roster that still includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green fully realizes they’re capable of making a second-half run and reforming into a championship contender.

But they understand the Celtics’ position. They know what it’s like to come back from afinals loss with fury and atonement on the mind. Golden State blew a 3-1 lead to Cleveland in 2016 after winning 73 regular-season games.

After adding Kevin Durant in free agency, the Warriors returned to recapture the crown in ‘17. Celtics nemesis Draymond Green said Boston has positively responded from its own finals disappointment.

“They look incredible,” he said Friday. “They’re playing well; they’re playing together. Both sides of the ball, they’re playing very good. They’re playing good offensively, not as good defensively as they played down the stretch last year, but good enough defensively to where you know how serious that defense is.

“In game 26, who’s playing playoff defense? But they’re good enough to know their defense is really good and how they can turn it up.”

The Celtics admitted after their resounding win at Phoenix on Wednesday they were humbled by the finals loss and are focused on a return.

“I think their win [Wednesday] was a statement win,” Green said. “They’re responding how you expect a young team to respond to a finals loss. It says a lot about their character. It says a lot about the guys’ will to win and will to be great. You either get motivated by losing an NBA championship or go down the tubes. They’re obviously motivated by it.”

Green, who trash-talked into the heads of the Celtics players during the finals, had nothing but compliments for the roster.

“[Tatum] is doing a great job leading the bunch; Jaylen Brown has taken another step this year, he gets better each and every year, which is impressive,” Green said. “It says a lot about his work ethic and, I think, adding [Malcolm] Brogdon has really helped them a ton, so they’re playing good basketball.”

When asked the driving force is behind a team responding favorably to disappointment on the biggest stage, Green had a one-word response.

“Character,” he said. “Character is everything. If you don’t have high-character guys, you don’t win at high levels. You may be talented, but if the character is not there, the will to win is not there, it never works. It’s the character, and if you look at guys over there, they have high-character guys. JT is a high-character guy. Jaylen Brown is a high-character guy. Marcus Smart is a high-character guy. Al Horford is a high-character guy. Malcolm Brogdon is a high-character guy. Blake Griffin is a high-character guy. Grant Williams is a high-character guy.

“They have high-character guys, so you expect them to respond the way they have responded. But I think that’s everything.”

What goes largely unnoticed about the Celtics is their rise comes from years of roster building and learning from previous setbacks. The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals three times with much of this roster before finally overcoming that hurdle to reach the finals.

“Boston’s been close for a long time now; it wasn’t just making the finals,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Four times in the conference finals over the previous five or six years, they’ve been one of the best teams in the NBA during that entire stretch.

“But I think they’re better now than ever. They had a great offseason, adding Malcolm Brogdon, who is a huge addition for them. And I think everybody is a year better, too. You can see how well Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing.”

The Celtics have raced to this record with a historically good offense, which steamrolled to a 45-point third quarter lead in Phoenix.

“Five [players] outside [the paint], it’s really hard to guard with that many shooters, and they’ve always been an excellent defensive team too,” Kerr said. “I’m sure the motivation from last year is there and driving them and they’ve been, by far, the best team in the league. It speaks to the complete nature of their team. They’ve been knocking on the door for a reason, they’ve got a great roster, they’re well coached for a long time; they have continuity. That level of talent, how well they’re run organizationally, how well coached they are, there’s a reason they’re where they are.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.