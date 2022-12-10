Coyotes take advantage in closing seconds to beat the Bruins

It appeared the two sides were headed to overtime when the Coyotes struck for the winner with 13.5 seconds to go, after the Bruins anticipated an icing call that wasn’t to be called. Jeremy Swayman remained in his net as the puck crossed the end line near the right post and the Coyotes cashed in when Derek Forbort misplayed it, leading to Lawson Crouse’s second goal of the night.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Bruins brought oversized offense to the NHL’s smallest rink Friday night, only to see their vulcanized onslaught get repeatedly snuffed out by Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka in a 4-3 loss to the Coyotes in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena.

The Bruins, whose goals came from David Pastrnak (No. 19), Charlie Coyle (7), and Nick Foligno rolled up 38 shots in the first two periods, and added eight more in the third for their highest total of the season at 46.

Nick Foligno scored at 14:31 of third, with the assists going to David Krejci and Hamphus Lindholm, to bring the Bruins even at 3-3. The Coyotes had taken a 3-2 lead 53 seconds into the third on a Nick Schmaltz goal. After a Shayne Gostisbehere takeaway in the Arizona end, Clayton Keller set up Schmaltz for the goal.

Only 23 seconds into the first period on the campus of Arizona State, former Bruins defenseman Josh Brown had the locals hootin’ and hollerin’ with his third goal of the season — and second in the teams’ two games this season.

Brown, activating down from the right point, took a quick pass along the right side and snapped the puck past Swayman (12 saves) from the circle. The Bruins were working uphill, a rarity thus far in a season in which they won 21 of their first 25 games.

The Bruins were back even on Pastrnak’s power-play strike at 4:52, but then were without Krejci, who disappeared to the dressing room after logging only 2:17 worth of ice time in the first. Krejci’s exit had coach Jim Montgomery juggling line combinations, and he also split up his No. 1 defense pair of Charlie McAvoy and Lindholm.

Among his line changes in the first, Montgomery reunited the the longtime line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Pastrnak. At another point, Pavel Zacha shifted into Krejci’s No. 2 pivot spot, with Taylor Hall to his left and Pastrnak on the right.

The equalizer came with the Coyotes’ Liam O’Brien in the penalty box for roughing and with Pastrnak set up at his favorite work site, the dot in the left wing circle. After some pressure down low around the Arizona net, the puck came out to McAvoy at center point, and he shuttled the relay on a diagonal for Pastrnak to unload his eighth power-play goal of the season (19th overall).

There was no immediate word from the Bruins about the nature of Krejci’s injury or how he was hurt. He exited the bench around the 8:30 mark of the first and was not seen again until the teams came back out for the start of the second period. He played Period 2 without any issues.

The Coyotes put their second puck in the net at 4:17 of the second — but the goal was wiped off the board after a video review. Arizona was set up in the offensive end, but replay showed the puck had just inched out of the zone before it was pulled back in ahead of pressure on Swayman.

The Bruins moved ahead for the first time, 2-1, with 7:48 gone in the second after sustained pressure at the top of the crease by Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. It was Coyle who finally pushed the puck across the line for his seventh goal of the season, with help from Jake DeBrusk.

Less than three minutes later, the persistent Coyotes, despite very few shots on net, pulled into a 2-2 deadlock. Crouse tipped in a Gostisbehere blast for his 11th of the season at 10:40.

The Bruins rolled up a big territorial advantage through two periods, and landed the 38 shots on Vejmelka, while the Coyotes landed only 12 on Swayman. But hockey being hockey, the scoreboard read 2-2.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.