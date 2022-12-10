Defense first, of course, but some offense from the back line would help the Bruins, too

Amid the barrage in Tempe, Ariz., David Pastrnak , landed a game-high nine shots on net, fired 13 times overall, and scored his 19th goal on a power play. The Coyotes’ 18 skaters hit Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman only 16 times and watched the Bruins more than double them in overall shot attempts (76-30).

LAS VEGAS — The Bruins don’t lack for goal scoring or offensive firepower. They own the best goal differential in the NHL at plus-46, and Friday night they landed 46 shots on net in a 4-3 loss to the Phoenix Coyotes, the fifth time in nine games they’ve rolled up 40 or more.

The Bruins once again, though, have lacked scoring pop from the back end, their defensemen scoring but one goal in the last 10 games. Hampus Lindholm picked up an assist vs. the Coyotes, only his second point in (0-2–2) in the last nine games. Franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy, also with an assist Friday, is 0-4–4 in his last six games. McAvoy had the last goal by a defenseman, Nov. 23 against the Florida Panthers.

“Yeah, you know, we’ve been looking at it a little bit,” said coach Jim Montgomery, acknowledging that both his premium blue liners have been stymied of late. “I think teams are playing higher in the [offensive] zone against us, just because our D-men have been so active.”

How do the Bruins counteract teams that put a priority on shutting down those two?

“I think we might have to, with possession, have our defensemen freelancing a little bit more,” said Montgomery, “as far as diving into the home plate area to get opportunities.”

Attack mode is something most every defenseman loves to hear, especially in today’s revved-up NHL.

“They like it, yeah,” said Montgomery. “We’ve had so much success just staying in a 1-3-1 set, they’ve kinda of gotten used to that. Now we’ve gotta take a look at the way teams are scouting us really well and we’ve got to look at ways to create possession to create better scoring chances.”

McAvoy and Lindholm each accounted for two of the 46 shots vs. Arizona.

“I think getting more shots [from the back end] would help,” said Lindholm, following Saturday’s workout in Henderson, Nev. “Volume … that’s the way the league works now. If we have that first easy shot, take it.”

Ullmark to start vs. Vegas

As expected, Linus Ullmark will make the start Sunday night against Bruce Cassidy’s Golden Knights. Swayman was in net last Monday for the 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas at the Garden, making 21 saves, and made 12 stops against the Coyotes.

Ullmark posted his second shutout of the season, a 4-0 blanking of the Colorado Avalanche on 23 saves, for the trip-starter Wednesday night in Denver.

“It’s a little bit of a thing for us, we don’t want to lose two in a row,” said Montgomery. “So [Sunday] night is important to us.”

In their 26 games to date (21-4-1), the Bruins have yet to drop two straight.

Krejci takes maintenance day

David Krejci, absent for the final 10-12 minutes of the first period Friday after blocking a shot, took Saturday off for maintenance. Provided the center is ready to go, Montgomery will go with the same 18 skaters he employed against the Coyotes, leaving wing A.J. Greer sidelined for a third straight game … In the 10 games that the blue liners scored only once, the forwards drove home 37 goals —10 of those delivered by Pastrnak. Next in line: Krejci and Taylor Hall, with a half-dozen apiece. … The 46 shots in Tempe marked a season high for the Bruins, as was the 30-shot differential. The previous high for shots was a 43-18 spread Nov. 19 in a 6-1 shellacking of the Hawks.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.