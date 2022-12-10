fb-pixel Skip to main content
South Dakota State 42, Holy Cross 21

Holy Cross football team falls to South Dakota State in FCS quarterfinals

By Skyler Jackson Globe correspondent,Updated December 10, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Bob Chesney's Crusaders ended the season 12-1.Courtesy of Holy Cross Athletics

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Holy Cross football season ended Saturday with a 42-21 loss to top-seeded South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.

The Jackrabbits (12-1) host fourth-seeded Montana State in the semifinals next week.

The Crusaders (12-1) started fast as quarterback Matthew Sluka scored on a 56-yard touchdown on the first drive. From there it was a back-and-forth contest as the Jackrabbits responded and eventually took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

The Crusaders tied the score in the third quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to put the game away.

Advertisement

Sluka finished with a career-high 212 rushing yards on 26 attempts. He also was 13-of-27 passing for 122 yards and an interception. Jalen Coker was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 63 yards.

For the Jackrabbits, quarterback Mark Gronowski finished 11-of-21 for 177 yards and three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. Running back Isaiah Davis ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video