Holy Cross football team falls to South Dakota State in FCS quarterfinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Holy Cross football season ended Saturday with a 42-21 loss to top-seeded South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.

The Jackrabbits (12-1) host fourth-seeded Montana State in the semifinals next week.

The Crusaders (12-1) started fast as quarterback Matthew Sluka scored on a 56-yard touchdown on the first drive. From there it was a back-and-forth contest as the Jackrabbits responded and eventually took a 21-14 lead into halftime.