Holy Cross football team falls to South Dakota State in FCS quarterfinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Holy Cross football season ended Saturday with a 42-21 loss to top-seeded South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.
The Jackrabbits (12-1) host fourth-seeded Montana State in the semifinals next week.
The Crusaders (12-1) started fast as quarterback Matthew Sluka scored on a 56-yard touchdown on the first drive. From there it was a back-and-forth contest as the Jackrabbits responded and eventually took a 21-14 lead into halftime.
The Crusaders tied the score in the third quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to put the game away.
Sluka finished with a career-high 212 rushing yards on 26 attempts. He also was 13-of-27 passing for 122 yards and an interception. Jalen Coker was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 63 yards.
For the Jackrabbits, quarterback Mark Gronowski finished 11-of-21 for 177 yards and three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. Running back Isaiah Davis ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.