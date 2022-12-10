Jayson Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season, but where does he fit in a discussion of all-time Celtics?

Now all this MVP talk is a bit premature, as far as I’m concerned. This wasn’t a December discussion in Ye Olden Days. But, of course, we didn’t have talk radio or the proliferation of approximately 117 TV networks in Ye Olden Days, either. Shouldn’t we at least wait till the All-Star Game, or even the trading deadline?

The Celtics have been enjoying themselves and he has played so well he finds himself involved in an MVP discussion. And that’s just the beginning.

These are good days to be Jayson Tatum, or, as he’s known in some quarters, Deuce’s Dad.

The competition for that prize will be stiff. Two-time defending champ Nikola Jokic isn’t going anywhere, nor is the two-time champ who preceded him. Giannis Antetokounmpo has just turned 28 and will be reminding us of his greatness for many years to come. You’ve got the superb Luka Doncic. You’ve got the ever-improving Devin Booker. You’ve got the dynamic Ja Morant. The people in LA are campaigning for Anthony Davis, and who can blame them?

Weren’t we all curious to see how Tatum would respond to the criticism he received after his underwhelming performance in the 2022 Finals? He came into that series against the Warriors on a high after playing great basketball versus the Nets, Bucks, and Heat. He did not come close to that standard in the Finals and people unloaded on him. You know he heard it.

Well, he has come back new and improved, properly calibrating this offense while playing even better defense. He has meshed beautifully with Jaylen Brown, who has concurrently elevated his own game. People are seriously nominating them as the best 1-2 punch in the league. They may or may not be, but they certainly should be considered for the honor.

If he continues to play this way and the Celtics go on to win 60 games or so, Tatum may very well join Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Dave Cowens, and Larry Bird as MVP Celtics.

The fun part is that Tatum has injected himself into other conversations, and not just the one concerning 2022-23 MVP.

For example, where might he wind up fitting on any discussion of all-time Celtics? This is Year 6, believe it or not, and he is constructing a very impressive body of work.

Jayson Tatum looks poised to challenge Paul Pierce's as the greatest Celtic of recent years. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics’ Mt. Rushmore remains solid. Chronologically speaking, it is Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, John Havlicek, and Larry Bird. There is no remote counterargument.

The arguments begin at number 5. Serious candidates include Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce, Dave Cowens, Sam Jones, and Robert Parish. I think it comes down to McHale and Pierce, and as much as I love McHale I must cast a shaky vote for Pierce, who I firmly believe is the greatest all-around scorer who has ever worn a Celtics uniform. He had great range, he was a fantastic finisher, he got to the line (and made them), and could always create his own shot. But I’m not going to the mattresses on this. Anyone making the argument for Kevin McHale has no need to apologize.

Now we have Jayson Tatum clearly making a case to be included in any such discussion. No Celtics player his size (6 feet 8 inches, 210 pounds) has ever had his skill set. It would be worth purchasing a ticket just to see him go to the hoop, something he does with enviable ambidexterity. We know he is a 3-point shooter. When he puts his mind to it he can defend. He will never threaten Bird as a passer, but neither will anyone else. Regardless, he is an unusual Celtics player with his own aura.

Never forget how young he is. He won’t turn 25 until March. He has a chance to put up some staggering career numbers.

There’s more. Jayson Tatum could help Boston maintain a very special distinction among American sports cities.

The simple fact is that since Eddie Shore came here in 1926 this city has had an unbroken string of having at least one no-questions-asked, first-ballot Hall of Famer in at least one of our four major teams sports. We’re cutting it close right now, but we do have Patrice Bergeron and I don’t think we have to worry about his eventual enshrinement.

After that, who? Perhaps Rafael Devers, if he has 10 more years like the last couple. Football? Devin McCourty? You tell me. The only other thing I can think of is that if Steve Tasker is in Canton, Ohio, as a special teams player, why couldn’t Matthew Slater be similarly recognized? Other than that? I don’t see anyone.

What I can see is Jayson Tatum establishing himself as a perennial Top 5 NBA player, the kind of star who could start preparing his Springfield speech as his career winds down. I’m also guessing Deuce will wind up signing as many autographs.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.