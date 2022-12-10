Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games for check to the head against Capitals

NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Oleksiak, a Northeastern University product, will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and Thursday at Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.