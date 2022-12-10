fb-pixel Skip to main content
Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games for check to the head against Capitals

By Associated PressUpdated December 10, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev was down on the ice as the referee blew the whistle on Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.Nick Wass/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Oleksiak, a Northeastern University product, will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and Thursday at Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night. Oleksiak received a match penalty, and Alexeyev left the game.

