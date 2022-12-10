Maggie Connors sparks No. 6 Natick girls’ hockey to win over No. 1 Acton-Boxboro

“The girls played great tonight,” said Ihloff. “The effort, considering how young our team is, the majority of them are in big, key situations.

Two goals from sophomore Maggie Connors in the second period helped lift No. 6 Natick to a 4-3 nonleague win over No. 1 Acton-Boxboro at Nashoba Valley Olympia.

With nine freshmen in the lineup, Natick girls’ hockey head coach Bruce Ihloffdid not know what to expect in the Redhawks’ season opener.

“It’s not even measurable. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it’s huge for our confidence to come away with the win.”

Senior captain Emma Tavilla, who netted five goals in four postseason games a season prior, picked up right where she left off, providing a goal and two assists. Tavilla’s third period tally proved to be the winner.

“She’s really patient and sees the ice well,” said Ihloff. “She anticipates and goes to the space right away. She just has a knack for it, the pressure never seems to get to her.”

Sophomore goaltender Ellie Beigel recorded 43 saves, including 20 in the first period, to earn the win in net, weathering the storm in the first 15 minutes. Freshman Elle Ferguson recorded her first career goal to open the scoring for the Redhawks (1-0).

Junior Allison Correiri, a returning Globe Athlete of Year, scored twice and added an assist for the Revolution (0-1).

Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — Evelyn Lacey recorded a shutout in a Catholic Central League victory for the No. 8 Bishops (1-0). Caroline Batchelder, Maggie Lynch, and Grace Mottau provided the scoring.

Brooks 3, Tilton 2 — Freshman Jacqueline Gasseau scored five minutes in for Brooks (3-2), seniors Maddie DiNardo and Michaela Littlewood scored goals in the Independent School League victory.

Falmouth 3, Westwood 0 — Senior Lucy Armour recorded a shutout and Casey Roth, Rylie Devlin, and Avery Johnsen each scored to propel the Clippers (1-0) to a nonleague win.

HPNA 4, Longmeadow 0 — Gabby Locke, Cassy Doherty, Kaitlyn Bush, and Kendall Lariviere provided a goal apiece in front Julianna Taylor, who posted a shutout to lead HPNA (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Marshfield 6, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 2 — Kayla Leonard netted a hat trick and Sarah McIntyre scored twice, propelling the Rams (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Masconomet 5, Marblehead 3 — Masconomet was powered by sophomores Maddie Kenney (2 goals, 1 assist) and Charlotte Leiss (1 goal, 1 assist) in the Northeastern Conference win. Eighth grader Jessey Greelish scored her first career goal and had an assist for the Chieftains (1-1). Freshman Maddie Dupuis had 23 saves in the win.

Medway/Ashland 1, Norwood 1 — Freshman Isla Wilson scored the lone goal, her first as a varsity player, for the No. 16 Mustangs in the Tri-Valley League stalemate.

Needham 5, Woburn 0 — Allie Curtis recorded a shutout and Jill Peabody scored twice to lift the Rockets (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Newburyport 3, Gloucester 1 — Jenna Oliver scored twice and Riley Freeman added a goal to propel the Clippers (2-0) to a Northeast Conference win.

Nobles 4, Choate 0 — Liv Maffeo, Maddie Krepelka, Brooke Manning, and Ellie Mabardy each scored and Anya Zupkofska recorded a shutout, leading the Bulldogs (3-1) to a nonleague win.

Norwell 8, King Philip 0 — Sophomore Lainey Burns had a hat trick, and senior Maddie McDonald recorded two goals and five assists over No. 19 King Philip in the nonleague victory.

Peabody 4, Beverly/Danvers 0 — Sophomore Chloe Gromko scored twice, seniors Hannah Gromko and Penny Spack recorded goals for the No. 13 Tanners in the Northeastern Conference win.

Pembroke 4, Plymouth 3 — Sophomores Jennifer Birolini and Hannah D’Angelo had two goals apiece for the No. 12 Titans (1-0) in the Patriot League win.

Pope Francis 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Juniors Ivorie Arguin (1 goal, 1 assist) and Kaitlyn Ondrick (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the Cardinals (1-0) in the nonleague match. Freshmen Madison Dunaj and Brooke Nadle scored their first varsity goals for the visitors.

St. Mary’s 7, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior Jenna Chaplain scored her 100th career goal for the Spartans (1-0), and junior Gabbi Oakes scored twice in the Catholic Central League win.

Walpole 10, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1 — Kate Schneider recorded a hat trick and Elena Govani scored twice as the Timberwolves (1-0) rolled to a nonleague win.

Wayland/Weston 5, Newton North/South 1 — Jess Greenwood earned her first career win behind the bench as the WarCats claimed a nonleague win.

Wellesley 6, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Freshman goalie Tess Bassett recorded a 15-save shutout in her first varsity start for the Raiders (1-0). Junior Lauren Thomas (2 goals, 1 assist) paced the offense in the nonleague victory.

Boys’ basketball

Dartmouth 80, Greater New Bedford 48 — Nick Simonetti earned his first career victory as coach as the Indians (1-0) earned a nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Rivers 77, St. Mark’s 26 — Senior Ana von Rumohr (20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) and junior Payton Richard (17 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists) led the Red Wings (5-0) to the Independent School League triumph.

Boys’ swimming

Reading 92.5, Newton North 86.5 — The Rockets (1-0) made a splash in the first meet of the season, with the 200 medley relay team (Sean Tesoro, Liam Green, Rory O’Neill, and Ian Green) winning in 1:46.69, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Owen Magoon, Tesoro, Ian Green, Liam Green) winning in 3:37.76 to qualify for the Division 1 state championship.

Wrestling

Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 45, Pentucket 24 — Junior Luke Connolly (147 pounds) won by decision for the Northeast/Bishop Fenwick co-op. Senior Ian Gore (121), sophomore Mateo Nunez (138), junior Ray Kochanski (152), senior Andre Mota (195), and freshman Brayden Pouliot (106) each won their matches by pin.

Correspondents Lenny Rowe and AJ Traub contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.