Malden Catholic, Central Catholic fit to be tied in season-opening stalemate

“Malden Catholic’s goaltender did a great job tonight,” said Central Catholic coach D.J. Conte. “This game had a little bit of everything . . . a penalty shot, multiple breakaways. We played a tough, physical game against a great team, and it was a great way to start the season.”

“I just tried to keep us in there,” said Zinck. “We had a few great chances late, but just couldn’t convert. It was a good game, but now we are focused on our next game against Newburyport.”

Central Catholic’s third-period equalizer from senior Sean Gray led the Raiders to a 2-2 tie against Malden Catholic at the Valley Forum on Saturday. Lancers’ netminder Brendan Zinck showcased a brilliant 44-save performance in Malden Catholic’s home opener.

The Lancers started the game off with senior Will Fosdick rifling the first goal of the 2022-23 season only 17 seconds into the game.

“I got behind the defense, fired it on net, and it went in,” said Fosdick. “It was great to get us started and on the board early.”

After Malden Catholic’s hot start, the Raiders ended up dominating offensive forechecks and pressing the Lancers on their own ice, outshooting Malden Catholic, 46-26. Central Catholic senior forward Brandon Maiuri tied the game with 9:45 remaining in the first period, firing away a blistering one-timer from in between the hashmarks off a feed from Cameron Jankowski and Aiden Pinet.

Freshman Michael Doe scored for Malden Catholic off of a penalty shot opportunity, sporting a backwards toe-drag and excellent finish to give the Lancers the lead in the second period, but the lead was spoiled by Gray’s late-game heroics to tie it for Central.

A five-minute overtime period had two Malden Catholic goals called off, with Trevor Strauss and Brendan Heffron both having the referees overturn the Lancers’ late push. The Raiders managed to fend off Malden Catholic’s overtime surge, allowing both teams to salvage one point in the season opener.

Bedford 2, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 1 — Sophomore goaltender Max Marchionna recorded the win and sophomore Charles Demeo and freshman Alex Frost scored first period goals, leading the Buccaneers (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Belmont Hill 7, Lawrence Academy 1 — Dane Carter and Lenny Greenberg each netted a pair of goals for the Sextants (1-1) in the Independent School League victory. Jake McManus, Ronan O’Donnell and Patrick Woods each scored a goal in the win for Belmont Hill.

Bishop Feehan 6, Newton South 1 — Jimmy King netted his first career win in net and Thomas Franzosa and Aidan Scanlan each recorded a goal and assist in a nonleague win for the Shamrocks (1-0).

Catholic Memorial 9, Falmouth 0 — Connor Fryberger (hat trick) and Nick Dolympio (2 goals, 1 assist) helped pace a dominant offensive performance in a nonleague win for the No. 7 Knights (1-0).

Dennis-Yarmouth 10, Assabet 3 — Robbie McPhee and Cam Cavatorta each scored twice, delivering a nonleague win for the Dolphins (1-0).

Dracut/Tyngsborough 5, North Reading 1 — Colin Underwood (2 goals) and Drew DuRoss (1 goal, 1 assist) led the offense in a nonleague win for Dracut/Tyngsborough (1-0). Matt Lesniak, Tommy Workman, and Ben Cardillo each provided two assists.

East/West Bridgewater 6, Upper Cape 1 — Anthony Patete (2 goals, 2 assists) and Christian Bates (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the attack in a nonleague win for East/West Bridgewater (1-0).

Essex Tech 6, North Quincy 1 — Freshman Brian Delisio and sophomore Anthony Bisenti each scored their first career goals in a nonleague win for the Hawks (1-0).

King Philip 5, Medfield 4 — Five different goal scorers (Tyler Douglas, Cam Lehan-Allen, Ethan Sullivan, Sam Naggar, and Max Robison) highlighted a balanced offensive attack in a nonleague win for the Warriors (1-0).

Milton Academy 2, Governor’s Academy 1 — Senior defenseman Mason Chen scored off an assist from senior Jake Pohl with six minutes remaining to lead the visiting Mustangs (3-1). Junior Ryan Shea scored the opening goal for Milton Academy. Sophomore Sam Caulfield had 26 saves in the Independent School League win, including a key stop with three seconds remaining.

Nauset 7, Nantucket 4 — Sophomore Logan Poulin (4 goals, 1 assist) and junior Cam Connery (1 goal, 2 assists) powered the Warriors (2-0) to a Cape & Islands League victory.

Norton 10, Holliston 7 — After trailing 6-1 in the second period, hat tricks by juniors Josh Cohen and Josh Giguere helped the Lancers (1-0) earn a Tri-Valley League comeback victory.

Norwell 4, Scituate 3 — Tim Ward scored twice and Quinn Simmons and Matt Cerruti added a tally apiece as the Clippers (2-0) emerged as champions in the final of the Jim Gormley Cup.

Peabody 13, Saint Joseph Prep 4 — Standout performances from Dante Mauro (3 goals, 3 assists), Michael Capone (3 goals, 1 assist) paced the Tanners (1-1) to a nonleague win. Joe Soares (2 goals), Mike Ryan (1 goal, 2 assists), and Ryan Jones (1 goal, 2 assists) provided secondary scoring.

Rivers 4, Groton 1 — Alex Fookson, Brett Stone, Jacob Kulas, Cayden Miceli each scored, rallying the Red Wings (1-5) to an ISL win.

Rockport 4, Beverly 3 — Derek Budrow (1 goal, 2 assists), Michael Murphy (1 goal, 1 assist), and Jack Guelli (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the offense for the Vikings (1-0-0) in the nonconference season opener.

Silver Lake 6, Rockland 4 — Strong performances from Aidan Dunphy (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brandon Cavicchi (2 goals) lifted the Lakers (1-0) to a nonleague win. Connor Finn netted his first career goal for the winner and Ben Cronin notched two assists.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4, Duxbury 4 — Zach MacLeod scored the tying goal with eight seconds left in regulation, with Andrew Brown and Daniel Menyalkin assisting as host St. John’s (0-0-1) earned the draw at New England Sports Center. Junior Cormac Weiler had a goal and an assist for the 14th-ranked Dragons (0-1-1). Sam Mazanec had 34 stops for Duxbury and Ryan Melanson made 29 for SJS.

St. Mary’s 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — Ben Fry scored twice and Jack Hall and Cam McGonagle each netted a tally in a nonleague win for the Spartans (1-0).

Whitman-Hanson 5, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Matt Solari scored the winning goal midway through the third period for the Panthers (1-0), assisted by Joe Culley and Luke Tropeano. Junior goalie Nolan Munroe had 28 saves -- stopping two breakaways -- in his varsity debut.

Winthrop 2, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Pete Silverman light the lamp twice, providing the offense for the Vikings (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen and Cam Kerry contributed to this story.