Morocco makes World Cup history for Africa, likely ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career

While a tearful Ronaldo walking right down the tunnel (and maybe into international retirement) after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans.

Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team, 1-0, in Doha, Qatar — another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.

“Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute, leaping between Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to head a cross into the empty net. It continued an improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries.

Africa is also rejoicing at finally having a nation advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

Morocco has broken through, setting up a semifinal match against defending champion France. It is yet to concede a goal by an opposition player at this year’s World Cup, only allowing an own goal.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players but now a fading force, didn't start for the second straight game and came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He missed his only chance to equalize in stoppage time.

If this is the end for the five-time world player of the year at international level, he’ll finish with 118 goals — a record in men’s soccer — and a European Championship in 2016, but got no further than one World Cup semifinal in 2006.

Late Grant Wahl saluted by FIFA

American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the quarterfinal match between France and England.

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 49-year-old journalist who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” FIFA said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

About 20 minutes before the match started, the photograph of Wahl was displayed on big screens in two corners of the stadium. An announcement about his death was made to fans who applauded him.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium. He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was reporting at his eighth World Cup.

Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing.

The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he underwent surgery on Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.

“What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better,” Neuer wrote. “While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”

Neuer had some time off after Germany’s second straight group-stage exit from the World Cup. He had been due to return to Doha on Jan. 6 with the rest of the Bayern squad for the team’s winter training camp. Neuer missed several games for Bayern with a shoulder injury in October, but recovered in time for the World Cup, where the Germans finished behind Japan and Spain — the latter on goal difference.