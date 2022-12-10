Nets rest top seven scorers, rally to beat Pacers behind Cam Thomas’s career-high 33 points

Brooklyn won its third straight and for the sixth time in seven games, playing without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and five more. And the Nets did it by outrebounding the Pacers, 59-30, overall and 29-7 on the offensive end.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24, and the Brooklyn Nets won while resting their top seven scorers, rallying to beat the Indiana Pacers, 136-133, on Saturday night.

From left, Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, and Ben Simmons were just some of the players not in uniform for the Nets.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, the most since he joined the Pacers in February, and nine assists. Six of Haliburton's teammates also scored in double figures as they made 21 3s — two short of breaking the franchise's single-game record, set against Brooklyn in October.

Advertisement

The Nets had to sweat out Andrew Nembhard’s 3-point attempt to force overtime at the buzzer before celebrating a win that came with only nine players in uniform. Somehow Brooklyn managed to keep it close and then turned it around after trailing, 120-113, with 5:04 to play.

The Nets scored 6 straight to tie it and then used an 8-0 run to make it 128-122 with 1:49 left. The Pacers never recovered

Day’ron Sharpe had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn.