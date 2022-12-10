Old lions ensure France’s semifinal place, and send the Three Lions home to England

Though Mbappé has scored five goals in five games during this event, the “unstoppable” tag has been removed from his resumé, his weaknesses exposed by both Poland and England. Polish right back Matty Cash, who spent most of his career in England’s lower divisions, had little trouble handling Mbappé in one-on-one situations. England’s Kyle Walker was similarly unfazed Saturday. With the ball on his left foot, Mbappé did speed around Walker once. But on Mbappé’s most successful move of the match, he simply avoided Walker, going right, and into the middle of the field on a sequence that concluded with Aurélien Tchouaméni’s 17th-minute goal.

The deciding goal was converted by Olivier Giroud, 36, off a cross from Antoine Griezmann, 31, in the 78th minute. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, kept the France back line intact, and gained partial credit — from his teammates, at least — for Harry Kane’s space-shot penalty miss in the 84th minute.

There were expectations this World Cup would confirm Kylian Mbappé as soccer’s next superstar. That could yet happen, but Les Bleus’ 2-1 victory over England Saturday featured the team’s Ancien Régime while Mbappé experienced a quiet night in Qatar.

The opening score concluded a counterattack, starting with a clash involving France defender Dayot Upamecano and England winger Bukayo Saka. Saka appeared to have the ball shielded, but went down, and the next thing England knew, Upamecano was racing upfield while Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio allowed play to continue.

Neither Saka nor his teammates appeared to spend much effort complaining, even after Sampaio began whistling similar contact by the French. But France soon paid for overaggressiveness. Even the most technical of Les Bleus, Ousmane Dembélé, went into full-contact mode, and was cautioned in the 46th minute. Then, Tchouaméni dove in on Saka, a textbook example of how not to defend, leaving Sampaio with an easy call. (Kane equalized with a penalty kick.)

That overly-physical style is among the few potential weaknesses displayed by France. When Les Bleus go in for challenges, they are often reminiscent of the XV de France, the hard-charging national rugby team that is among the world’s best.

And, though Sampaio let both teams play, France nearly paid the price for rash challenges and a muscular style of handling opposing attackers. Upamecano’s tendency to overplay allowed Kane to easily get past him twice midway through the first half. On the first, Lloris saved Kane’s outside-of-the-foot point-blank attempt. Then, after Kane went down on what appeared to be a trip from behind, Sampaio ignored pleas for a penalty.

England players went down a couple more times late in the game, but Sampaio saw no wrong. In the 74th minute, after Upamecano hit Jude Bellingham from behind on a throw-in, Bellingham reacted with disbelief to a non-call while he was down in the penalty area. In the 80th, Theo Hernández slammed into Mason Mount from behind near the goal area — again, no whistle from Sampaio, but the VAR crew let him know what just about everyone else in Al Bayt Stadium noticed.

Another penalty was awarded. Lloris guessed wrong, diving low to his right, but Kane sent the shot over the bar.

That should have wrapped things up for the French, though there were a couple more defensive mistakes for them to survive. The most notable was the match’s final sequence: More than 10 minutes into added time, a poor clearance went directly to Harry Maguire, who was fouled in the penalty arc. Marcus Rashford’s free kick sailed lower than Kane’s missed penalty, but not low enough, as it landed on top of the net.

In any case, there might be no need for France to tone down its confrontational style. In Wednesday’s semifinal against Morocco, the referee is likely to be even more tolerant than Sampaio. And besides, should Les Bleus’ defenders self-destruct, the team appears capable of outscoring foes even with a muted Mbappé — and without injured strikers Karim Benzema and Bundesliga leading scorer Christopher Nkunku.

Giroud had been slated for a bench role before Benzema went down just days before the World Cup started, and Nkunku was injured during a smashup with Tchouaméni in training. Nkunku said he would forgive Tchouaméni, but you have to wonder just how rough it gets during France practice sessions.

Another veteran provided the story earlier in the day, when 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo left the field in tears as Portugal fell, 1-0, to the Atlas Lions. But other old-timers are going strong. Mbappé leads the scoring charts, but Giroud is one behind with four goals, tied with a 35-year-old — Argentina’s Lionel Messi.