Sabres’ Jeff Skinner receives three-game suspension for cross-check against Penguins

NEW YORK — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor.

Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a five-minute major, and a match penalty.