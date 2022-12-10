Tom Brady never forgets a slight, so he will have plenty of motivation against the 49ers, even without facing Jimmy Garoppolo

Brady vs. Jimmy G played out in headlines and on sports talk radio airwaves for years here, continuing even after Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in a deadline deal in 2017. Garoppolo’s (forced) exit further cleaved the Belichick-Brady relationship, which got rocky in its later years, ultimately resulting in a breakup.

It’s not Magic vs. Bird, Ali vs. Frazier, or Brady vs. Manning. But we’ve been robbed of a juicy mano a mano showdown on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Silicon Valley should be the site of the long-anticipated first clash between former Patriots quarterbacks and competitors for Bill Belichick’s QB affection Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But for all the debate and side-taking, Brady and his erstwhile usurper have not faced off in an NFL game. Sadly, it’s going to stay that way as Brady returns to his childhood stomping grounds with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face the formidable 49ers. Garoppolo, more disregarded by his coach in San Francisco than Brady ever was in New England, is out with a foot injury. Shocker.

Jimmy G is Jimmy Fragile. (If you’ve seen “A Christmas Story” you know how that is pronounced — fra-gee-lay.) The G stands for glass.

Garoppolo rescued the 49ers after they mothballed him for Trey Lance, done with a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Jimmy G just has a hard time staying on the field, one of the reasons the 49ers mortgaged three first-round picks to take Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft to push Garoppolo out. The latest malady for Garoppolo is a broken left foot suffered last Sunday.

So, instead of TB12 vs. Jimmy G we get Brady vs. Brock Purdy, the last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brady will still put a motivational bull’s-eye on the backs of the 49ers without Garoppolo. He never forgets a slight. San Francisco has served them up.

The 49ers famously passed on Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft to take Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round with the 65th pick. That experience ended Brady’s 49er fandom.

Brady became the GOAT and Carmazzi became a goat farmer (you can’t make this stuff up).

Twenty years later, the 49ers had a chance to right that wrong and bring Brady aboard as a free agent after he departed Foxborough following the 2019 season. The 49ers were atop Brady’s wish list.

San Francisco whiz kid coach Kyle Shanahan did a deep dive on Brady. Son of Shanahan reached the Belichick-esque conclusion that he was better off sticking with Garoppolo, whom Shanahan had stage-managed to the Super Bowl.

If Shanahan, who believes that if he could remote control the quarterback his offense would never have a bad play, had invested in Brady he would have his elusive Super Bowl ring. Maybe he’ll get another chance this offseason.

Sunday is sort of an audition for Brady to show Shanahan he’s the missing piece for the loaded Niners. Top to bottom they have the most complete roster in the league. The question is quarterback play.

Shanahan acknowledged it’s surprising to still see the 45-year-old Brady able to practice the craft and pull off comebacks like Monday’s against the New Orleans Saints.

“I’d like to say of course not but I think everyone since then you’re wondering, ‘When is the [age] number too high?’ ” Shanahan told reporters. “But now when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you’re wondering, ‘What the hell was anyone ever thinking?’

“The dude looks the exact same he did that year. I think he’s playing as good now and throwing the ball as well now as I’ve seen anybody ever do it.”

Who knows if Brady is going to play another season or retire for real this time? But the prospect of playing for his childhood team, following in the 49rer footsteps of idols Joe Montana and Steve Young, and quarterbacking a Super Bowl contender would be alluring.

There’s no greater ability than availability. Brady possesses that trait. The Niners have to be sick of seeing their Super Bowl hopes turfed by Jimmy G’s injuries; Lance remains an injury-prone project.

It would be ironic if it were Brady that ended up succeeding Garoppolo.

Brady has played in the Bay Area before, but this will be just the second time he has faced his boyhood team.

In 2008, he tore the ACL in his left knee in the season opener. The Patriots played road games against the 49ers and the then-Oakland Raiders that season. Brady missed both — and his only chance to play at Candlestick Park.

Brady faced the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in 2016, a 30-17 Patriots win. He finished 24 of 40 for 280 yards with four touchdown passes. He has fond memories.

“Yeah, it’s pretty unique, for as long as I’ve played, to have one experience there, and it was a great one, too,” said Brady. “We had a really good football team, and I had a lot of friends and family in the crowd. I ran out for pregame warm-up, and I remember Chip Kelly coming over, and he was like, ‘Damn, it’s a home game for you.’ And it really was.

“There was a lot of great [stuff]. I always consider myself a California kid, and I grew up obviously loving Joe Montana and Steve Young and going to 49er games. That’s where I fell in love with football.”

He also played in Oakland three times (2002, 2011, and 2017). In four games in the Bay Area, Brady has thrown nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

It’s going to be hard to keep those gaudy numbers intact against a parsimonious San Francisco defense, tops in the league in fewest yards (283.9) and points allowed per game (15.8).

The Buccaneers have been struggling for traction offensively all season — they’ve scored fewer offensive points than the Patriots (221 to Tampa’s 210).

While Brady and Garoppolo have never tangled in an NFL game, they did match up in a spirited scrimmage during training camp in 2016. With Brady suspended for the first four games that season because of Deflategate, Belichick announced the priority was to get Garoppolo ready.

Brady went 25 for 25 in that scrimmage and dominated, despite some ostensible attempts from Belichick to balance out the final score by not counting TD passes. Brady treated the game like it was the Super Bowl.

Finding motivation has never been a problem for Brady. He’ll still have plenty even with Garoppolo unable to finally face him on the field.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.