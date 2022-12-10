Tua Tagovailoa is no longer playing second fiddle to Justin Herbert

But the two quarterbacks will be forever linked, like Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf , or John Elway and Dan Marino . The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in 2020, and the Chargers raced to the podium to take Herbert at No. 6. The two will square off Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“I haven’t communicated with Justin,” Tagovailoa said. “I never really knew him on a personal level. I knew of him in college.”

They came out together in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Tua Tagovailoa said he has no relationship with Justin Herbert .

After two seasons, the Dolphins’ decision was looking like one of the most infamous moves in NFL history — like the Jets picking Ken O’Brien over Marino, or the Titans drafting Kevin Dyson over Randy Moss. Herbert set passing records for young quarterbacks, while Tagovailoa looked lost and brittle.

But Tagovailoa is rewriting the narrative in 2022. Tagovailoa is playing like an MVP candidate, thanks to a new offensive system from coach Mike McDaniel and the addition of fellow MVP candidate Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are 8-4 and in the thick of the playoff race, and Tagovailoa has some of the best stats in the NFL.

Herbert and the Chargers are struggling. They are 6-6, outside of the playoff bracket, and Herbert’s numbers are middle of the pack.

No one doubts Herbert is still an excellent quarterback. But maybe the Dolphins didn’t get it so wrong with Tagovailoa.

“The reality is that both of them are really good, and both of them went to really good spots,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said. “Both of them are going to be in the MVP conversation for a long time, and both organizations have Super Bowl opportunities because of them.”

Tagovailoa certainly fell into a good spot, at least this year. Bringing in McDaniel and pairing Hill with Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver has unlocked Tagovailoa’s potential. The Dolphins are 8-1 in games Tagovailoa has started and finished this season, their lone loss coming last week to the 49ers.

Tagovailoa’s numbers are fantastic: 286 passing yards per game, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions for an NFL-best 112.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa leads all passers in yards per attempt (9.02), nearly a full yard better than anyone else. And his completion percentage (68.1) ranks third.

Tagovailoa, with a lightning-quick delivery and terrific accuracy, has been a great fit for McDaniel’s offense, which is based on creating space and yards after the catch.

“This offense is about ball handling, quick recognition, where you throw the ball, how it allows guys to catch and run with it, about anticipation and throwing the ball between the numbers,” Orlovsky said. “Tua has the ideal skill set to thrive in this offense.”

Justin Herbert is a special talent, but not the no-brainer over Tua Tagovailoa he once was. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Herbert is struggling. He still has a healthy 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. But Herbert’s yards per game (278), yards per attempt (6.55), and passer rating (92.3) are the lowest of his three-year career, and he’s throwing fewer touchdowns and more interceptions. His 6.55 yards per attempt rank 26th, which is surprising given Herbert’s big arm and excellent deep ball.

But as Tagovailoa is thriving because of the surrounding environment, Herbert is being held back by his. Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been banged up all season, the offensive line is a mess with injuries, and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi may not be putting Herbert in the best position to succeed.

“The play hasn’t been as good from Herbert this year, but it’s not because of Herbert,” NBC analyst Chris Simms said. “Nobody’s more covered than the Chargers, and nobody has less time to throw in football than Herbert right now. The offense is a little predictable, it’s a little basic. They’re doing a disservice with the offensive system they’re running right now.”

The Chargers have lost three of four games entering Sunday, and Herbert is just 21-23 as a starter in three seasons. Orlovsky doesn’t think the Chargers are maximizing Herbert’s talents, either.

“I don’t know if the scheme fit is ideal for Justin,” he said. “There’s still too much short completion emphasis than trying to generate chunks in their offense. That’s why we haven’t seen the ‘holy smokes’ performance we saw last year.”

Just because Tagovailoa has better stats and a better record doesn’t mean he’s the better quarterback. Tagovailoa is only 6 feet 1 inches, is not a great scrambler, and has well-established durability concerns (with significant hip, ankle, rib, and concussion injuries early in his career).

Herbert is a well-built 6-6 and 240 pounds, has a cannon for an arm, is a terrific athlete, and makes incredible off-schedule throws, like Patrick Mahomes.

“You don’t think if they put Justin Herbert on the Dolphins, they wouldn’t be doing this?” Simms said. “Justin Herbert is a rare talent. He can make just about any offense work, where Tua needs a formula a little bit to succeed. And that’s OK. There’s a lot of quarterbacks that need that. But Herbert’s a guy that’s capable of carrying a team.”

If the Dolphins had to do it all over again, they probably would draft Herbert at No. 5 instead of Tagovailoa. But their pick is looking a lot better this season.

“I think that Justin would be the guy 99 out of 100 times because of the physical attributes,” Orlovsky said. “But I think [the Dolphins] sit there and they’re very happy with the way [Tagovailoa’s] playing and the way he’s conducted himself, and I think the Chargers can say the same thing.”

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Kingsbury says Belichick had profound effect on coaching career

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury took plenty of influence from his brief time with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A few notes on the 4-8 Cardinals, who host the Patriots Monday night:

▪ Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t a Patriot for long — they drafted him in the sixth round in 2003, stashed him on injured reserve all year with an arm injury, then released him in 2004. But Kingsbury did get a Super Bowl ring that year, and he said that season with Bill Belichick had a profound effect on his coaching career, which began in 2008.

“It was such an eye-opener what all he has put into this game,” Kingsbury said. “I’d been around some great coaches. My dad was a high school coach. But just to watch the processes they had in New England from kind of behind the veil was incredible. It was a crash course in football, and I learned more in the time there than the rest of my life put together probably. It’s a Football 101 for anybody who’s been through that program — coaches, players, anybody. To see him still doing it and the level he’s doing it at is just incredible.”

When asked how much it would mean to beat Belichick, Kingsbury said he’s just grateful to be on the same field.

“I’m not going to say not that much, but it’s just an honor to go against him,” Kingsbury said. “It’s really humbling. It’s one of those deals where it’s like you’d almost be embarrassed because he’s such a great coach. He knows so much about football. He’s coached every position — he’s the best to ever do it. It’s more of just an honor to go against him and try to match wits with him, if you will, at times.”

▪ Kingsbury surely wants payback for his first matchup against Belichick, a 20-17 Patriots win at Gillette Stadium in 2020. The Patriots gained just 179 total yards, and Cam Newton tried to hand the Cardinals the game with an interception with just 3:35 left.

But Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard field goal with 1:47 Left, linebacker Isaiah Simmons put the Patriots in field goal range with a 15-yard penalty for lowering the head to initiate contact, and Nick Folk kicked a 50-yarder at the buzzer for the win.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 6-5 and damaged their playoff hopes.

▪ The Cardinals’ defense is having quite the boom-or-bust season. The Cardinals have allowed 314 points (26.2 per game), the most in the NFL. But they have scored five defensive touchdowns (three interceptions, two fumble returns), also the most in the NFL.

RALLYING POINTS

Mayfield impressive, but Raiders pathetic

Baker Mayfield's big moment was an embarrassing one for the Raiders. Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Apparently 16-3 is the worst lead in football. The Buccaneers erased that deficit with two late touchdowns to beat the Saints, 17-16, last Monday, and the Rams did it Thursday night to beat the Raiders, 17-16. In the last five years, NFL teams are 4-551 when trailing by 13-plus points in the last four minutes of a game.

It’s one thing for Tom Brady to lead a last-minute comeback. It’s quite another for Baker Mayfield to lead the Rams 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown, just two days after joining the team via waivers. Rams coach Sean McVay had to give Mayfield detailed instructions in his headset before each play because the offense was so new to him.

Mayfield threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, got the game ball in the locker room, and earned the respect of everyone around the NFL.

“Joining the team on Tuesday and winning a game on Thursday at the quarterback position is absolutely incredible,” Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted. “There are some positions that you can plug into a new team/system somewhat easily. QB has to be by far the hardest. Damn impressive Baker.”

But as impressive as Mayfield was, the Raiders were equally pathetic. It marked their fourth loss this season in a game they led by 13 points, and this was a gag job.

The players committed dumb penalties — Clelin Ferrell jumping offsides on a punt, and Jerry Tillery getting a 15-yard penalty for slapping the ball out of Mayfield’s hand after a sack. Derek Carr threw an awful interception in the end zone. And the coaching was terrible — Josh McDaniels punting on fourth and 1 from midfield in the third quarter, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham playing press-man coverage on the game-winning touchdown.

“Really unbelievable that Raiders would be in press-man with no deep help and with 6 point lead!!” former defensive coach Wade Phillips tweeted.

The Raiders fell to 5-8, and the loss essentially ended their season. McDaniels better hope Mark Davis remains patient with him, because that was a fireable loss.

ETC.

League to seek input for diminishing special teams return TDs

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the NFL had just one kickoff return touchdown, and no punt return touchdowns. They are the most exciting plays in football, but also the most dangerous, according to the NFL’s data, and several rule changes in recent years have diminished the number of special teams return touchdowns.

But in the last three-plus weeks, the NFL has had four more return TDs — punt returns by the Patriots’ Marcus Jones and Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones, and kickoff returns by the Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson and the Vikings’ Kene Nwangwu.

Falcons president Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, told me recently the NFL will seek input from special teams coaches in the offseason to see what changes can be made while also making the plays safer. The NFL also may ask the XFL or another league to experiment with a few changes.

“We’ve done that the last couple of years and really haven’t made any changes,” McKay said. “But I think you’ve got to continue that effort and see what they can come up with, that would not have an impact on health and safety but would give the play a chance to revitalize itself.”

But McKay said return touchdowns usually increase as the weather gets worse.

“Usually late in the year we get some returns, the weather is adverse, the ball lands at the 10 and away they go,” he said.

Could Payton return to coach Brady and Bucs?

It wouldn't be a shock to see Sean Payton return to the sideline. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former Saints coach Sean Payton is an analyst with Fox Sports this year, but he wants to coach again.

“I think sooner than later,” Payton said on Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast. “But I want to find the right spot.”

Payton certainly will have suitors. And he’s got to have his eye on the Chargers, who are struggling under second-year coach Brandon Staley. Justin Herbert makes that an incredibly attractive job, and the Chargers could hit a home run by pairing him with Payton.

The Broncos job figures to be open this offseason, but Russell Wilson looks past his prime and may be a coach killer. The Cardinals job also might be open, but Kyler Murray also looks like a coach killer.

The Texans job could be attractive if they get the No. 1 pick, but that roster has a long way to go. The Panthers job is open, and they will be going all-in for a quarterback, but it still doesn’t look like a great situation.

One outside-the-box idea — how about joining forces with Brady and the Buccaneers? Payton and Brady tried to hook up last year in Miami. Now that the Buccaneers are struggling under Todd Bowles, it’s not the craziest idea to think they give Payton the keys to the house in order to keep Brady in town.

And if Payton is desperate to get back into coaching next year, his old job with the Saints may be available. The Saints are a disappointing 4-9, and coach Dennis Allen has never once gone for it on fourth down this season when the analytics tell him to.

Extra points

The Titans went 66-43 with no losing seasons and four playoff appearances in six years under general manager Jon Robinson. But he was surprisingly fired anyway last week, following an embarrassing 35-10 loss to the Eagles. It wasn’t just the loss, but the fact that former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, traded on draft day, had 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. ESPN reported that Robinson kept Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk out of the loop on several key decisions, and it appears that the Brown trade was one of them … Meanwhile, Titans coach Mike Vrabel apparently learned from Bill Belichick how to beat up on a bunch of patsies in your division. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Titans are 13-2 against the AFC South, and 17-13 against everyone else. The Titans have three division games in their last five, starting Sunday against the Jaguars … Odell Beckham Jr. should be livid at the Cowboys. Beckham’s visits to the Bills and Giants produced little news, but the Cowboys let the whole world know after Beckham’s visit how concerned they are with his surgically-repaired knee. Beckham should sign with the Eagles out of spite. … Tom Brady is 0-4 against the AFC this year (Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Browns). And the Patriots went 1-3 against the NFC North, after going 17-3 against those teams in the Brady era … The NFL did the Dolphins no favors with the schedule. They are in the midst of a three-game road trip (San Francisco last week, then Los Angeles and Buffalo). The NFL then flexed Sunday’s game in LA to 8:25 p.m., and scheduled next week’s Bills game for Saturday.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.