Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees championship DNA in Celtics’ continuity

“I think their continuity makes them stand out to me,” Kerr said. “The fact that they’ve been to the conference finals four times, they’ve been knocking on the door for a while now. And you look at the team and it’s still [Jayson] Tatum , [Jaylen] Brown , [Marcus] Smart , [Al] Horford . You just have a group of guys who know each other really well. That’s pretty rare in the NBA these days. Rosters tend to change so quickly.

And he said that when he watches the Celtics, who entered Saturday’s NBA Finals rematch with the best record in the league, he sees championship qualities emerging.

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr won five NBA titles as a player before leading the Warriors to four as a coach, so he has a good sense of what it takes to reach the summit.

Advertisement

“I like their continuity and if you look at the history of the NBA, usually teams have to knock on the door a few times before they can knock it down, so this is actually a pretty natural progression for them to be where they are. They’re a great team, clearly the best team in the league right now, and off to an amazing start.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Williams not making debut quite yet

On Friday afternoon, both Celtics center Robert Williams and coach Joe Mazzulla flashed coy grins when asked about the possibility of Williams returning for Saturday’s game. But Williams, who has yet to play this season after undergoing maintenance surgery on his left knee in September, is not quite ready to return, Mazzulla said Saturday.

Robert Williams is now 11 weeks post-surgery and getting close to making his season debut. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Just continuing to figure out how he bounces back from a physical and conditioning standpoint after each session, and then just making sure he’s comfortable,” Mazzulla said. “So we’re not going to rush. It’s all about how he feels and where he’s at, and kind of how he responds to each day. So he’s doing a good job working at that, and between him and us working together and making sure he feels comfortable with it, then I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Advertisement

Williams was initially ruled out for 8-12 weeks following his Sept. 23 procedure. He passed the 11-week mark Friday. Mazzulla said he has not suffered any setbacks.

“It’s more about just making sure he’s in shape,” Mazzulla said. “On a physical standpoint, make sure he’s comfortable from an in-shape basketball standpoint, which is hard to get to when you’ve taken the time off that he has. So I think it’s more about that.”

Mazzulla had no update on Horford, who remains in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Warriors retire Russell’s No. 6

The Warriors officially retired Celtics legend Bill Russell’s No. 6 on Saturday, raising it to the Chase Center rafters prior to tip-off against Boston.

Bill Russell's No. 6 was retired by the Warriors on Saturday in a pre-game ceremony. Ezra Shaw

Russell spent much of his childhood in the Bay Area and attended McClymonds High School in Oakland before later leading the University of San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships. On Aug. 11, the NBA announced that Russell’s No. 6 would be retired league-wide.

“On the court, obviously, the greatest champion ever, but even more so off the floor, what he had done in the civil rights movement,” Kerr said. “The way he carried himself with dignity but kind of this presence, this intimidating presence. Then when you cut right to the core of him, you could feel the empathy and the compassion and the strength. There’s a reason we’re retiring that jersey. There’s a reason the NBA is honoring him the way they are. One of the — maybe the most important — figure in league history.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.