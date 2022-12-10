Warriors’ ‘Splash Brothers’ sink Celtics in first meeting since NBA Finals

But Golden State and its historic core offered a reminder that it is still here, and it was not very pleasant for the Celtics. The Warriors pushed to an early lead and spent most of Saturday night building on it, as they eventually rolled to a 123-107 win.

The rematch on Saturday night would not offer a chance to wipe away the pain from that defeat, of course, but it still felt significant, even if this Warriors team has wobbled through a .500 start, seemingly aware that the regular season is not what really matters.

SAN FRANCISCO — For months, the Celtics have talked about how much their NBA Finals loss to the Warriors grated on them. It was humbling, but it was also a source of motivation as they surged to the top of the league this season.

Advertisement

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum entered the night riding continued MVP buzz, but his performance felt more like his forgettable NBA Finals. He was 6 for 21 from the field and 2 for 9 from the 3-point line, finishing with 18 points. Jaylen Brown had 31 to lead Boston, but he didn’t receive enough help.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics were without forward Al Horford, who remains in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as well as center Robert Williams, who hinted Friday that he might be ready to make his season debut, but was ultimately held out for another game.

Klay Thompson had 34 points to lead Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 34. The Warriors shot 51.1 percent from the field.

With Boston’s bigs laying back in their pick-and-roll coverage, Thompson found his spots in the mid-range and feasted early. He was 8 for 11 on 2-pointers before the break and scored 24 first-half points, helping the Warriors to an 11-point second-quarter lead.

Curry’s attack came from further back, but it should have been just as expected. He was 4 for 5 from the 3-point line and had 17 first-half points. On one play at the end of the first quarter, Sam Hauser found himself isolated against Curry at the top of the key, and he actually held his ground well until Curry stepped well beyond the line and drained a deep 3-pointer. Before the ball went in he turned and walked toward fans at the other end, asking them if the shot was good.

Advertisement

There were a few moments late in the second quarter when it appeared as if the Celtics might crumble, but they did not. A pair of steals in the final 1:10 led to fast-break baskets by Brown, and Boston pulled within 68-63 at the break.

Boston sliced the deficit to 2 early in the third quarter but stalled there, and back-to-back leak-outs for easy layups after Celtics misses stretched the Warriors’ lead back to 84-74. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and went to an extremely small lineup, with the 6-foot-8-inch Tatum the tallest player on the floor, surrounded by four shooters.

But it didn’t provide a jolt, as Golden State took a 95-83 lead into the fourth.

Jonathan Kuminga had three baskets early in the fourth, the last, a one-handed slam over Tatum, gave Golden State its largest lead, 103-86.

The Celtics made one final push, though. Boston sliced the deficit to 107-99 before Tatum had a chance to pull it even closer with a pair of free throws with 5:02 remaining. But he missed them both, and the Warriors went on a quick 7-0 run to finish it off.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.