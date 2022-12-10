With 26 straight wins and a repeat in Division 2, Catholic Memorial football earns No. 1 ranking

After falling short in 2021, Duxbury, North Reading, and Hull made a triumphant return to the MIAA Super Bowls, with Duxbury (Division 4) and Hull (Division 8) finishing undefeated. Hull (13-0) took down rival Cohasset on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2009. Duxbury (12-0) wrapped up a 14th straight Patriot League title by topping Marshfield on Thanksgiving. North Reading (11-2) edged previously unbeaten Shawsheen (12-1) in the D5 Super Bowl despite losing senior captain Craig Rubino to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the state semifinals.

Redemption was the theme for three high school football teams at Gillette Stadium last weekend.

In a matchup between unbeaten teams for the Division 3 title, Wakefield (13-0) completed its Cinderella run by topping Milton (11-1) in a 34-28 thriller. St. John’s Prep (11-2) pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the weekend with a 13-0 shutout of defending D1 state champion Springfield Central.

And top-ranked Catholic Memorial (12-0) extended its state-best win streak to 26 games by topping King Philip for a second straight D2 Super Bowl.

Boys’ soccer

All fall, St. John’s Prep knew it was the best team in the state. A 4-0 win at Needham in early October followed by a 1-0 win over St. John’s Shrewsbury a week later only solidified the belief. But when the final Division 1 tournament seedings were released, the Eagles landed at No. 3 behind Needham and St. John’s.

But Prep (22-0-1) beat St. John’s in the state semis and Needham in the state final to cap an undefeated season and leave no doubt about the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 2, Oliver Ames (20-1-2) scored twice in the final three minutes to secure the program’s third state title since 2014 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Hopkinton. Newburyport (23-0-0) finished as the only unbeaten in the state, knocking off previously undefeated Pembroke, Stoneham, and Dedham to capture the program’s first Division 3 state title.

Girls’ soccer

After being denied last November in the Division 1 title game by Natick, Hingham returned to capture the title with first-year coach Mary-Frances Monroe. A first-half tally from UCLA-bound senior Sophie Reale, her 10th goal of the tournament, propelled the Harborwomen past Algonquin.

Silver Lake (Division 2) and Cohasset (Division 4) also emerged victorious after losses in the 2021 finals. Silver Lake defeated the top three seeds in Division 2 to win the championship as the No. 10 seed, the Lakers’ first title in program history and first across all sports in 38 years. Hanover championed Division 3, as Sophia Foley’s late goal held as the winner. Cohasset used a scoring barrage during the tournament to cruise in Division 4 and Sutton claimed the Division 5 crown.

Field hockey

Watertown's reign atop Massachusetts field hockey is far from over. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Three years ago, the question was asked: is Watertown’s dynastic run over? A firm no. With its 2-0 victory over Sandwich for the Division 3 title, the Raiders went back-to-back, winning their 20th championship and their 52nd consecutive game. This year’s squad allowed one goal all season and outscored opponents 27-0 over their five tournament games. This season also featured another battle royale between Andover and Walpole for the Division 1 championship, with the Golden Warriors earning the 1-0 victory for the second consecutive year. Opponents envied Walpole’s scoring depth and Andover’s gritty defense. Central and Western Massachusetts ruled the other divisions, with Longmeadow 42-year head coach Ann Simons closing out her career with the Division 2 title and Uxbridge claiming Division 4 for the second straight year.

Girls’ volleyball

In its second straight appearance in the Division 1 final, Newton North earned the championship with a 3-1 win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Led by a strong outside hitter pairing, the Tigers seized the No. 1 spot on Sept. 22 and never relinquished it. King Philip was denied in Division 2 by undefeated Westborough, but with a strong group of senior captains, excelled in the fourth toughest schedule in the MIAA Power Rankings. Tewksbury capped off its season with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth for the Division 3 crown.

Boys’ cross-country

Brookline pulled off a historic sweep of the boys and girls’ Division 1 championships with two remarkable team performances at the All-State meet in Fort Devens. No Warrior boy finished higher than Kalias Ciatto in 13th, but with a top six separated by just 29 seconds, coach Mike Glennon’s squad exemplified balance and discipline.

Westford relinquished the top spot but still put on a show at All-States, led by a Division 1 individual crown for Paul Bergeron. Newton North stayed solid all season to place third in the meet and the rankings, and Catholic Conference powers BC High and St. John’s Prep round out the top-five.

Wakefield, ranked 12th, entered All-States as somewhat of an underdog despite its status as defending champions. But the Warriors managed to capitalize on a slip-up from favored Burlington and beat out Danvers by one point to reclaim the Division 2 title.

Girls’ cross-country

Brookline ends at No. 1 after finishing off a near-perfect fall by capturing its first state championship since 1997. Camille Jordan finished fourth to lead the Warriors, who went 9-0 in Bay State Conference dual meets, won their league meet, and prevailed in the Division 1A qualifier.

Wellesley made for some stiff competition, though, with freshman sensations Abby Beggans (third) and Emma Tuxbury (seventh) both logging top 10 efforts in the D1 All-State meet.

Holliston slid back slightly to fourth in the Globe Top 20 rankings but still backed up a dominant season in Division 2 with its second straight title. Carmen Luisi also repeated as individual champion for the Panthers. Behind a third-place team finish at All-States, Dennis-Yarmouth jumps onto the leaderboard at No. 17. The Dolphins also ran the table with a 7-0 season in Cape & Islands League meets.

Globe correspondents Kat Cornetta, Matt Doherty, Tyler Foy, Ethan Fuller, and Cam Kerry contributed.