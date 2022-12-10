1 dead, several missing after explosion, fire on Jersey

LONDON — An explosion and fire in an apartment building on the Channel Island of Jersey killed one person and left several missing Saturday, police said.

Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, said during a news conference that “around a dozen” residents were missing following the blast in the town of St Helier.

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom located off the coast of northern France in the English Channel.