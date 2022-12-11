‘Saturday Night Live’ embraces the Christmas spirit as Steve Martin, Martin Short host

“SNL” gets seasonal in this episode’s cold open, with a group ditty about burying anxieties over the holidays.

On Dec. 10, Saturday Night Live featured Steve Martin and Martin Short as co-hosts, and Brandi Carlile, whose 2021 album In These Silent Days was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, as the night’s musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.





Martin and Short have hosted before, though Martin’s 16 stints on the “SNL” stage trumps Short’s three. In their shared monologue, the pair look back at their previous appearances and rib each other in eulogies they wrote for each other.

Advertisement





In the eighth instalment of the Father of the Bride franchise, a father (Martin) wonders how he’s going to pay for his daughter’s (Heidi Gardner) next wedding after she announces her engagement.





In this iteration of “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer Scrooge (Short) is a changed man — although his execution leaves much to be desired.





Two teachers (Martin, Short) try to teach a science lesson but the junior volunteers (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) assisting them push their patience to the limit.





A group (Martin, Short, Strong) are headed to Buffalo for Christmas because it’s the best place to see it — snow! Another musical number follows.





An ornery elf (Short) takes it out on the kids when they meet with Santa (Martin). How are the pair going to get presents to every child in time for Christmas?





Talk show host Minky Carmichael (Short) takes relationship questions from the audience and busts a move. He’s having a great time until one of his dates makes a surprising revelation.





Brandi Carlile performed “The Story” and “You and Me on the Rock” (ft. Lucius).