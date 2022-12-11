‘Tis the season for gay Christmas movies

If you’re longing for the cozy warmth of a cheesy Christmas love story, though, there are still a few options out there — so look no further to find a queer romance that’ll help you ring in the holiday season.

Single All the Way (2021)

Netflix’s first original gay Christmas movie came out just last year, and it’s an ideal watch for fans of cheesy, comforting Hallmark fare. It features an on-the-nose appearance from bona fide gay icon Jennifer Coolidge, who at one point muses, “for some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.” (I guess she’s not wrong.) It also features a supportive family and a plot that doesn’t revolve around coming out, making it a refreshingly cheerful queer entry into the feel-good holiday movies genre.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season." Jojo Whilden/Associated Press

Happiest Season (2020)

If you’re looking for sapphic icons on the other hand, this movie’s chock full of them: from director Clea DuVall (of cult classic “But I’m a Cheerleader” fame) to lead actress Kristen Stewart. “Happiest Season” has the cheesiness and the proposal plot of a classic holiday movie, but it’s also about the uncertainties of coming out to parents that might not be supportive. If you’re looking for a holiday movie that’s sappy with some serious moments, this one will probably hit the spot.

Under the Christmas Tree (2021)

For a lesbian romance that’s adorably light-hearted, check out this New England love story featuring Tattiawna Jones of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and plenty of holiday movie tropes, from a family-owned Christmas business to a sleepy, festive Maine town. The plot is refreshingly not about facing homophobia or how hard it is to be gay — oh, and did I mention the leads actually have chemistry?

Dashing in December (2020)

For “Brokeback Mountain” with more Christmas and a little less death, try this cowboy movie about a New York financial planner coming home to his family’s ranch for the holidays. This one’s also got well-meaning meddling parents — plus a charming ranch hand (played by Juan Pablo Di Pace, a ”Dancing with the Stars” alum), scenic rides through snowy mountains, and emotional conversations with horses.

The Christmas Setup (2020)

Lifetime’s first-ever queer holiday film has a romantic behind-the-scenes backstory: real-life married couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee play the film’s New York lawyer and his high school friend who reunite during the holidays. The film’s got yet another mom trying to set up her gay son (here, played by Fran Drescher) and is written by the out screenwriter Michael Murray, a holiday-film veteran who has been “pushing for gay characters” since 2012 and was thrilled to finally get to write a storyline focused on queer characters.

The Holiday Sitter (2022)

Cady Heron’s one-time crush stars as the lead in Hallmark’s first-ever LGBTQ-led Christmas movie that debuted as part of the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas. Jonathan Bennett (of “Mean Girls”), who joked he’s now “the gay king of Christmas” in an Out Magazine interview published last week (we’re not arguing), will star as a man who enlists his neighbor’s help to tackle the challenges of holiday babysitting. A story about babysitting your niece and nephew at Christmas may not have been “good family entertainment” to one Hallmark alum who left the network, but if you’re asking me, this story sounds about as wholesome as it gets.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.