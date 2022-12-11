China may partially open Hong Kong border by late January, reports say

The border with mainland China has been effectively closed since February 2020. Visitors from Hong Kong are limited by a daily quota, while they also have to undergo five days of hotel quarantine. In 2019, there were more than 236 million passenger trips via land crossings across the border.

There is “a good chance” of a “large-scale” pilot program for quarantine-free travel before the Lunar New Year holidays, which start on Jan. 22, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday, citing two mainland sources. Beijing-backed Ta Kung Pao also reported on Monday that quarantine-free travel from the city could resume around that time, citing a person it didn’t identify.

China may drop quarantine for Hong Kong residents traveling into the mainland next month, according to local media reports, as the country speeds up its shift away from strict Covid control.

A full reopening would come at a “later stage” and would depend on the Covid situation in Guangdong and other neighboring provinces, the SCMP reported, citing an unnamed Beijing-based official. Mainland officials are checking immigration equipment at the border to make sure they still work, the SCMP said.

In a sign of easing, trucks from Hong Kong can now go directly to points on the mainland to transport goods, and there will be no quota, the Transport and Logistics Bureau said in a statement on Sunday. Previously drivers could only go to designated checkpoints.

The Hong Kong government is prioritizing reducing restrictions for people to cross the border, including increasing the daily quota for residents to do hotel quarantine in Shenzhen, Chief Executive John Lee said on Sunday. While he didn’t comment on any timetable for resuming quarantine-free travel, he said the city would work with the mainland to gradually ease travel curbs.

Expectations for Hong Kong to drop its remaining Covid restrictions are growing after the central government did a U-turn on Covid Zero last week. On Friday, Hong Kong said it will shorten the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid and their close contacts, and will require inbound travelers to take two fewer rapid tests.

The city may take a cautious approach given a rise in local infections. Hong Kong reported almost 15,000 cases on Friday, and 24 deaths.

Health minister Lo Chung-mau said Hong Kong will keep its LeaveHomeSafe app, which people have to use to enter places such as restaurants and bars.

“We may adjust the function of the LeaveHomeSafe app, but I think it’s a very good app which has helped Hong Kong in the fight against pandemic, perhaps in the future we may still rely on it to fight against other emerging infectious diseases,” Lo told reporters on Sunday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong.

Lo didn’t provide further details on how the app may evolve, saying it played an important role in contact tracing. The minister also said the government will ensure supply of paracetamol.

China is scrapping its mobile app used to track people’s travel history from Tuesday. The app was adopted in 2020 during the pandemic by an academy under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and China’s three major mobile operators.

Jeanny Yu assisted with this report.