Pakistan says six civilians killed in ‘unprovoked’ Afghan border fire

Pakistan’s army on Sunday accused Afghan forces of opening “unprovoked and indiscriminate” artillery and mortar fire across the border into Pakistan’s southwestern Chaman region, killing six people and wounding 17 others.

The Pakistani side said it responded in a “measured” way, according to a statement from the army. Kabul’s Taliban government was approached to “highlight the severity of the situation” and the “uncalled for aggression,” the statement said.

Chaman is a key border crossing for trade between the countries.