For families of Lockerbie bombing victims, “There is never closure”

Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, the man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the passenger plane in 1988, is in custody , authorities announced Sunday.

“There is never closure,” Boulanger, of Shrewsbury, said. “You have to find a way to navigate the rest of your life with the effects of whatever tragedy you have had to experience or deal with. I do what my daughter would have wanted for me, and that is to go on with my life as best as I could.”

For Jeanine Boulanger, thirty-four years after her daughter was killed in the Lockerbie bombing, there is still no closure despite an arrest being made in the case.

Boulanger’s daughter, Syracuse University student Nicole Elise Boulanger, was 21 years old when she was killed returning from study abroad in London. A total of 35 Syracuse students were killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

Nicole Boulanger was a quiet, sweet, giving, driven, and humble person, her mother said. As a freshman in high school, Nicole auditioned for the musical where she was the first freshman lead in the school’s history.

“She was an incredible hard-working young woman,” Boulanger said.

Jeannine Boulanger said her daughter was a talented singer, dancer, and artist, and a tremendous writer. Nicole went on to major in musical theater at Syracuse University.

“I think of my daughter every morning I wake up and it’s the last thought of the day when I close my eyes,” Boulanger said.

Wendy Anne Lincoln was also a Syracuse student who died in the bombing. She was an arts major and 23 years old at the time.

Her brother, Scott Lincoln, 56, of Vermont, said learning of the arrest was “kind of shocking. A lot of things seem to come out towards the anniversary.”

Scott Lincoln said he went to his parents house the day Wendy was set to return and knew something was wrong when there were lots of cars there.

Lincoln said he was a year younger than Wendy and remembers her as very outgoing, passionate, smart and a great sister. He joined the Navy for three years after high school, and although the siblings didn’t see each other while he was overseas, they kept in touch.

Eleanor Bright’s late husband Nicholas Bright was also killed in the Lockerbie bombing. He was 32 years old at the time. She said her husband was a really wonderful man.

“It’s been a struggle I think for all of us who have wanted justice for our loved ones and for all of us who have wanted to know the answers and fully understand what happened,” she said. “I think that’s the struggle, but it’s been such a long time I think for all of us we’ve just gone about living our lives within that framework.”

Upon learning of the arrest in the case, Bright said she still has lots of unanswered questions. She’s not convinced there weren’t others involved.

“To find him, arrest him, and bring him to the United States is really powerful,” she said. “There are so many people who have been involved in this since the beginning, who have based their careers around this tragedy, and I think many of them have this goal to really bring as much light to what happened as possible.

“I think it [the arrest] means to me and to all the families that, even after more than three decades, the United States is determined to bring all of those responsible to justice,” Bright said. “And it’s really important to know that it hasn’t been forgotten with all the passage of time.”

