Founder of Mission Hill nonprofit says city ‘effectively pushed’ it out of community center

But this month, SMART is saying goodbye to its home, leaving more than 600 families in a state of uncertainty as the organization ponders its future. City officials, who operate the community center and rented out the space to SMART, have refused to renew the organization’s lease next year, citing maintenance work that makes it challenging for SMART to stay, and saying the organization has “outgrown the space.”

For 14 years, SMART From the Start provided social services at no cost to children and their families out of the Thomas Johnson Community Center in Mission Hill. The nonprofit taught recently incarcerated men how to parent their children, helped young mothers earn their GEDs, and offered kids in the foster care system a safe place to meet their parents under the watch of caretakers.

Advertisement

But SMART founder Cherie Craft alleges the city has “effectively pushed SMART out of the center” over the last year, forcing the organization to “jump through an ever-changing series of flaming hoops.” She said the Boston Center for Youth and Families has made it impossible for her organization to remain in the Johnson Center through the winter, after stalling funding for three months and failing to properly heat the building.

As she packed up the last boxes in early December, Craft told the Globe that SMART will run limited programs out of the basement of the Eliot Church in Roxbury as it searches for a new location.

“We are not a big, influential organization. We’re a little organization doing things for the littlest people,” she said in an interview. She said Mayor Michelle Wu and other top officials have been supportive, but that “there need to be clearer lines of communication to those at the top when things aren’t going well ... so that we can get help.”

Advertisement

José Massó, the city’s chief of Human Services, which oversees BCYF, was apologetic for SMART’s tumultuous departure but said BCYF is resolute that it is time to end the program’s tenure at the Johnson Center. Calling SMART’s roots at the center “a unique situation,” Massó said he hopes — after renovations are complete — to adopt a model used at other community centers around the city where smaller, “mom-and-pop nonprofits” can provide rotating, temporary services.

“We don’t want to be beholden to any one specific program or organization when the needs of the community may shift,” he said, “and we don’t expect one organization to do all things.”

Craft acknowledged the citywide challenges of maintaining the community centers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but said her disappointment stems from BCYF’s poor communication over the past eight months, which she said caused a lengthy and avoidable delay in both funding and heat for the building.

This is the second year the Johnson Center is not fully heated. Last year, when the building had no heat, Craft said SMART staff did their best to brave the cold and keep the doors open for families who had nowhere else to go.

“We tried to use space heaters, but the electrical system wouldn’t support them all, so we could only move them around,” Craft said. One was kept in the office of a mental health clinician who was pregnant, and the other in a common room where the rest of the staff would congregate.

Advertisement

“If we had a family coming in for a DCF visit, we wouldn’t want to cancel the visit, because kids and families need to see each other. So everybody would give up their heaters” for the hour, she said. This year, as part of a backup heating plan, the central common room has been heated since November, but the gym, offices, and other meeting rooms remain noticeably frigid.

In June, the City Council approved $180,000 in funding for SMART, which supports most of the programs the organization offers. But throughout August, September, and much of October, the city could provide few updates on the status of the contract, only saying it was stalled in the legal department. On Oct. 24, BCYF Commissioner Marta Rivera notified Craft in an e-mail that the contract had been rejected and a revised budget proposal needed to be submitted.

But less than 48 hours later, before Craft could submit anything, she received an e-mail from the BCYF grants manager saying funding had been approved. Attached was the contract for her to sign — on a mark right next to Rivera’s signature dated Oct. 14, more than a week earlier.

A spokesperson for the city said it is not uncommon for city officials to pre-sign documents they expect to be approved and that SMART’s funding was ultimately approved on Nov. 3.

“I think it was definitely an attempt to get these folks the contract completed as soon as possible,” Massó said, but as for “what prohibited that from happening [in the timespan] from when it was signed to when they received it, I have no idea.”

Advertisement

Craft, however, was concerned the city had intentionally stalled the contract.

“The timing of this process is what has been frustrating, given the fact that we are several months into the fiscal year,” she said. “We were told that there would be no issues with the funding this year. ... Changing horses mid-stream or mid-year is not the way these things should work.”

Now, SMART is questioning how it will continue to serve roughly 647 families from the Roxbury/Mission Hill area that Craft said are engaged in programs ranging from youth leadership training and early childhood education for children with disabilities, to therapy and psychological services for young parents.

More than three dozen parents and children wrote letters of appreciation to SMART, appealing to anyone who might be able to provide the organization a permanent home.

One mother, Kimberly Cook, described in a letter her introduction to the program as the homeless mother of a 7-month-old, mandated by the state to sign up for a baby basics class with SMART in 2014 while living in a hotel with her husband and son. The organization went “above and beyond” Cook’s expectations, she wrote, helping her family secure housing, baby clothes, and even counseling.

Most impactful, Cook said, was the response of SMART staff when her youngest son’s organs began to fail due to a viral infection, causing doctors to place the 1-year-old in a medically induced coma.

Advertisement

The organization “sprang into action immediately,” she said, providing food for her family at her home and to her while she lived at the hospital for six weeks.

“Being involved with Smart means you have an extended family,” she said.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.