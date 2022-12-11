Framingham man convicted for role in business e-mail scam that profited thousands, prosecutors say

A Framingham man was convicted Friday for his role in a business e-mail compromise scheme that tricked victims into wiring hundreds of thousands of dollars to an account he controlled, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Following a five-day trial, a federal jury found Gustaf Njei, 27, guilty of two counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of structuring to avoid reporting requirements, and one count of unlawful monetary transaction, according to the statement.

Njei will be sentenced on March 9, 2023. He was indicted in June 2021.