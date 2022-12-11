Framingham man convicted for role in business e-mail scam that profited thousands, prosecutors say

A Framingham man was convicted Friday for his role in a business e-mail compromise scheme that tricked victims into wiring hundreds of thousands of dollars to an account he controlled, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.
Following a five-day trial, a federal jury found Gustaf Njei, 27, guilty of two counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of structuring to avoid reporting requirements, and one count of unlawful monetary transaction, according to the statement.
Njei will be sentenced on March 9, 2023. He was indicted in June 2021.
Njei’s attorney, Peter Charles Horstmann, declined to comment prior to sentencing.
Court documents show that Horstmann filed a motion to declare a mistrial Monday, noting issues in jury selection. The court had previously declared Njei’s case a mistrial in September after the previous jury was not able to reach a unanimous verdict, according to court records.
Prosecutors said Njei conspired with others to open bank accounts “in the name of a sham company,” and used hacked e-mail accounts to trick victims into wiring hundreds of thousands of dollars. He then transferred part of these funds to an overseas bank account, according to the statement, splitting the remaining funds with a co-conspirator in the U.S., prosecutors said.
