Jay M. Pasachoff, Williams professor who saw eclipses around the world, dies at 79

To see the total eclipse in October 1959, “Donald Menzel, then director of the Harvard Observatory, took our class aloft on a Northeast Airlines plane,” Dr. Pasachoff wrote in 2013 for the 50th anniversary report of his Harvard graduating class.

Jay M. Pasachoff was taking an astronomy seminar as a Harvard College freshman when he witnessed a solar eclipse for the first time.

Flying along the Massachusetts coast, he saw more than just a celestial event. Dr. Pasachoff glimpsed his life’s work.

“As the full Moon covered the Sun and the sky darkened to black, the Sun’s corona outlined the Moon in white,” he wrote in a personal log, chronicling the eclipses he had seen. “I was hooked.”

Dr. Pasachoff, who taught at Williams College for a half century, bringing students with him around the globe to watch eclipses, died in his Williamstown home Nov. 20 of complications from lung cancer. He was 79.

“A total eclipse is indescribably wonderful,” he said in a 2017 interview with Quanta magazine.

Bringing that joy to his work while traveling from continent to continent, Dr. Pasachoff probably saw “more solar eclipses than anyone else in human history: 75 by his count, 36 of them total eclipses,” noted Maud S. Mandel, president of Williams College, in a tribute posted online.

Dr. Pasachoff, she added, “lived the role of the educator-scholar to the hilt. Through his tireless teaching and writing, public outreach and advocacy, he defined a whole discipline and inspired a constellation of lifelong knowledge-seekers. He brought to all his work a marvelous combination of pugnacious Bronx demeanor and gentle care for those in his orbit.”

At Williams, where Dr. Pasachoff worked since 1972, he was the Field memorial professor of astronomy, director of the college’s Hopkins Observatory, and had served multiple tenures chairing the astronomy department.

More than six decades after boarding a plane to see his first eclipse, Dr. Pasachoff flew above Antarctica in December 2021 to see his final one, accompanied by his students, just as his mentor had brought him along in 1959.

“There was one moment where the moon was completely covering the sun, and we were all frantically taking these images,” Williams student Anna Tosolini told The Williams Record for its obituary earlier this month. “But after a minute had passed, Jay looked at all of us and said, ‘Everyone, put your cameras down. Let’s just look and appreciate this moment.’ "

That was in keeping with Dr. Pasachoff’s own past practice.

He did an enormous amount of logistical preparation and planning for how he would accumulate data during each eclipse. But as the moon passed in front of the sun, Dr. Pasachoff told Quanta, he would briefly pause his research to savor the experience: “I always steal a few seconds, at least!”

Still, nearly every minute of each eclipse was all about work. Among his areas of research was the corona, the outer layer of the sun’s atmosphere.

“At a total solar eclipse observed from the ground, we can see part of the corona that is not accessible in any other way,” he said in a 2012 interview posted on the space.com website.

For precise research, “we need the eclipse, which we only get every 18 months or so, somewhere on Earth,” he told Quanta.

“So, given that we only get a few minutes every 18 months or so,” he added, “we astronomers certainly want to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”

The older of two siblings, Jay Myron Pasachoff was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on July 1, 1943.

His mother, Anne Traub Pasachoff, was a schoolteacher, and his father, Dr. Samuel Pasachoff, was a surgeon who had served in World War II.

As a 7-year-old, he appeared on the “Quiz Kids” radio program, in which panels of bright young children were asked questions about a variety of subjects.

Dr. Pasachoff graduated from the Bronx High School of Science. While a student there, he spent hours in the basement of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, where he built “a six-inch f/8 reflector telescope mirror in the optical division of the Amateur Astronomers Association,” he once recalled.

He later said that building the telescope probably had a lot to do with his admission, at age 16, to Harvard, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1963, a master’s in 1965, and a doctorate in 1969, all in astronomy.

After a stint as a Menzel research fellow at Harvard’s observatory, Dr. Pasachoff spent two years at the California Institute of Technology before being hired by Williams College, where he spent the rest of his career.

In 1974, he married Naomi Schwartz, who has a doctorate in English and has taught writing at Williams, along with writing biographies.

The couple collaborated on school textbooks. “I became very interested in the history of science through him,” she said.

The International Astronomical Union also named asteroids after them: 5100 Pasachoff and 68109 Naomipasachoff.

Dr. Pasachoff, who would write birthday poems for his children and grandchildren, was known for his sense of humor, Naomi added, and also for his ability to form lasting friendships.

“He has kept up with his friends from, I would say, the time he was 2,” she said. “I’m not exaggerating.”

In addition to his wife, Dr. Pasachoff leaves their two daughters, Eloise of Washington, D.C., and Deborah of La Crescenta, Calif.; his sister, Nancy Kutner of La Jolla, Calif.; and five grandchildren.

A graveside service has been held and a memorial gathering will be announced.

Dr. Pasachoff wrote and coauthored books, held leadership roles in many professional organizations, and was much honored by colleagues around the world.

His wife said that during his career, he also quietly worked to help scientists in faraway countries obtain funding for research, or even to assist them in leaving repressive regimes to find more accommodating places in which to live and work.

Always, though, there were new countries to visit and more eclipses to watch. “Each one is very exciting — each in its own way,” he said in the space.com interview.

In his 50th Harvard class report, Dr. Pasachoff noted that he “didn’t see an eclipse between our freshman year in 1959 and my 1970 Harvard postdoc, but now I go to all of them — total, annular, and partial.”

Such a passion found its way into all parts of his life. A photo accompanying the 2017 Quanta magazine article showed several stuffed versions of the sun, Earth, and moon displayed atop file cabinets in his office.

Asked what he thought the Great American Eclipse that August might inspire, Dr. Pasachoff said he hoped tens of millions of schoolchildren would watch.

“It is so amazing to be out during totality, and it’s such a dazzling spectacle, that maybe they could be persuaded to pay more attention to their studies,” he said. “Who knows, in the long term we may get more scientists out of this, more big discoveries.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.