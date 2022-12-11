Maine Maritime Academy holds candlelight vigil for four students killed in crash

The victims were identified Luke Rockwell Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Mass., Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20 of Aquinnah, Mass., Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine, and Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine.

A candlelight vigil at Maine Maritime Academy drew about 400 people to the lawn of an academic building Sunday evening to mourn the deaths of four students, and to pray the recovery of three others, in a horrific car crash.

The vigil began with an opening prayer by a local pastor, and Maine Maritime President Jerry S. Paul spoke about the pain felt across the campus in coastal Castine, Maine.

“We’ll mourn these young men in their memory,” Paul said during the vigil, which was live-streamed on YouTube. “We will never forget them nor this moment in the history of Maine Maritime Academy. They were lost way too soon and before their watch was over.”

The four were killed when a 2013 Range Rover they were traveling in went off Route 166, crashed into a tree and caught on fire, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. The crash, which is under investigation, also injured Noelle Tavares, 20, of Falmouth, Mass. and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Mass., and the driver, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of New Babylon, N.Y. All remained hospitalized on Sunday, the school said.

During the nearly one hour service, the four victims was remembered for their contributions to the nearly 1,000-student public maritime academy.

Rockwell Simpson, a junior majoring in vessel operations and technology, had a “natural aptitude for boat handling,” Paul said. Ignacio-Cameron, who was in his first year after transferring, was also studying vessel operations and technology and was a member of the Wampanoag Tribe, Paul said.

Chase Fosset was a junior studying international business and logistics, Paul said. Kenealy, a member of the school’s soccer team, was a marine operations major who hoped to follow the footsteps of his father, a mariner currently abroad at sea, Paul said.

“No words can express the grief and deep pain that we’re all feeling right now,” said Keith Williamson, the college’s provost. “This pain touches every fiber of this community. Your presence here tonight says everything we could never say with words, and we’ll carry the memories of Brian, Chase, Luke, and Riley in our hearts forever.”

After a moment of silence, the school and Maine state flags were lowered to half-staff. At the base of the flag pole sat a display with four photographs of Rockwell Simpson, Ignacio-Cameron, Kenealy, and Fossett, illuminated by the flickering light from a row of small white candles placed on the ground.

Paul said it will take time for the community to heal.

“I’ve been so touched by the way that this community has come together over the last 36 hours,” he said. “I can only continue to hope and pray and work with each of you every day to ensure we are on a path to an emotional recovery through each corner of this school.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.