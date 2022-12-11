Montserrat College of Art names interim president

Academic Dean Brian Pellinen will serve as the interim president of the private college. He’ll replace President Kurt T. Steinberg, who announced in October that he would leave in January to become chief operating officer of the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.

Montserrat College of Art in Beverly will have a new temporary leader in the new year.

Mercedes Sherrod Evans, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said Pellinen was the board’s unanimous choice to be an interim leader.

“The experienced leadership team now in place is fully prepared to work with Brian to continue to keep the college on track by increasing enrollment, raising scholarship funds for students, and increasing academic options and opportunities,” Sherrod Evans said in the statement.

Advertisement

Pellinen worked closely with the Steinberg to lead Montserrat through “unprecedented times,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a new strategic plan, and expanding employment opportunities for graduates, the statement said.

The improvements helped land Montserrat for the first time in US News and World’s best colleges guide, in the categories of “North Region” and “Social Mobility.”

Pellinen, who has been the Academic Dean of Montserrat since 2017, has served in academic leadership positions for 22 years at several colleges, including Endicott College in Beverly, Nashua Community College in New Hampshire and Northern New Mexico College, the statement said.

A search committee will be formed in the next year to conduct a national search for a new president, according to the statement.



