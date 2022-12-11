fb-pixel Skip to main content

Much of New England to experience first snowfall of the season Sunday evening

Less than an inch expected in the Boston area

By Haley Hersey Globe Correspondent,Updated December 11, 2022, 12 minutes ago

Much of New England is expected to see the first snowfall of the season Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to continue overnight with western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut accumulating up to six inches, the weather service said in a Tweet.

On Sunday morning, the weather service said visibility had dropped to three miles in Pittsfield, indicating snowing had begun in the Berkshires, eastern New York state, and western Connecticut.

The Boston area is expected to accumulate less than one inch of snow. In Worcester, two to three inches is expected. The Cape, which saw snow flurries Saturday, is not expected to receive much snow Sunday.

Authorities expect roads to be slippery, but said that the snow will stop before the Monday morning commute.

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.

