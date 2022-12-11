Multiple crashes reported across Massachusetts due to ice and snow

Icy roads made for harsh driving conditions across Massachusetts Sunday night, with dozens of crashes reported across the state, according to local and state officials.
After up to eight inches of snow fell in parts of Western Massachusetts, and lighter amounts elsewhere were just enough to cover roads in white, public safety officials urged drivers to use caution throughout the night.
Several departments turned to social media to issue warnings.
The Newton Fire Department responded to multiple crashes at 5:30 p.m. going westbound on Route 9 near Chestnut Street, the department said on Twitter.
12/11 1730hrs: Hey #newtonma use caution when driving. Especially on Rt.9 Westbound near Chestnut street. We have multiple car accidents going on. Use caution driving tonight and let our DPW crews get to work! It is officially snow season!! #newtonfire pic.twitter.com/Z8ez3ZKkfd— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 11, 2022
The speed limit of 40 miles per hour was placed on the Mass. Pike, also known as Interstate 90, between New York and mile marker 51, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
As of 8 pm per @MassStatePolice— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 12, 2022
I-90 speed restriction of 40 mph between NY-mile marker 51 and no tandems or specialty permit vehicles allowed
“Drive slow and use caution on roads,” the department tweeted at 4:34 p.m.
A multi-vehicle and tractor trailer crash was reported in Merrimac on Interstate 495 going southbound, causing serious injuries and briefly closing the highway, according to a tweet at 5:34 p.m. from Jacquelyn Goddard, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
In #Merrimac crash with serious injury: I-495 southbound is closed and traffic SB being detoured off at exit 115.— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 11, 2022
A tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 90 going eastbound in Stockbridge, Goddard tweeted at 6:24 p.m.
Crashes now inc Stockbridge I-90 EB: TT crash into guardrail. In Merrimac, I-495 SB still closed due to multi vehicle crash involving a TT & SB traffic detoured off at exit 115,Broad St— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 11, 2022
The crashes in Merrimac and Stockbridge were cleared, and all lanes on Interstates 90 and 495 were reopened as of 8:02 p.m., the department said on Twitter.
Salem residents were asked to avoid Marlborough Road, a busy road near the Peabody line, at 8:00 p.m. after a crash on the snowy roads, Salem police said on Facebook.
Crews were out for multiple crashes were reported in Brookline, Wellesley, Methuen and Belmont due to slick roads from the snow, and officials asked the public to take caution on the icy roads, police said on Twitter.
Multiple minor traffic crashes and several disabled motor vehicles reported throughout the town. All seem to be weather related; please be aware of the current icy road conditions as you navigate the streets of Brookline tonight.— Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) December 12, 2022
Wellesley PD working various minor crashes around town, mostly on Route 9 with the snow. Roads are slick in areas-please use caution on our first real snow this December.— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 11, 2022
Traffic alert: officers are responding to numerous car crashes throughout the city. Roads are getting slippery. Please slow down and use extra caution.— Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) December 11, 2022
Police are responding to multiple MV crashes due to icy roadways. Use caution if you must go out in your MV. pic.twitter.com/ZitFik98mb— Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) December 11, 2022
