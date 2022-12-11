Multiple crashes reported across Massachusetts due to ice and snow

After up to eight inches of snow fell in parts of Western Massachusetts, and lighter amounts elsewhere were just enough to cover roads in white, public safety officials urged drivers to use caution throughout the night.

Icy roads made for harsh driving conditions across Massachusetts Sunday night, with dozens of crashes reported across the state, according to local and state officials.

Several departments turned to social media to issue warnings.

The Newton Fire Department responded to multiple crashes at 5:30 p.m. going westbound on Route 9 near Chestnut Street, the department said on Twitter.

The speed limit of 40 miles per hour was placed on the Mass. Pike, also known as Interstate 90, between New York and mile marker 51, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

“Drive slow and use caution on roads,” the department tweeted at 4:34 p.m.

A multi-vehicle and tractor trailer crash was reported in Merrimac on Interstate 495 going southbound, causing serious injuries and briefly closing the highway, according to a tweet at 5:34 p.m. from Jacquelyn Goddard, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

A tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 90 going eastbound in Stockbridge, Goddard tweeted at 6:24 p.m.

The crashes in Merrimac and Stockbridge were cleared, and all lanes on Interstates 90 and 495 were reopened as of 8:02 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

Salem residents were asked to avoid Marlborough Road, a busy road near the Peabody line, at 8:00 p.m. after a crash on the snowy roads, Salem police said on Facebook.

Crews were out for multiple crashes were reported in Brookline, Wellesley, Methuen and Belmont due to slick roads from the snow, and officials asked the public to take caution on the icy roads, police said on Twitter.

