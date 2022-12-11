New Hampshire man dead in single-car crash Sunday morning

A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Hooksett, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle spotted off the road near Exit 9 off Interstate 93 in Hooksett just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth J. Hallam Jr., 45, of Manchester, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures, state police said.