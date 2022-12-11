New Hampshire man dead in single-car crash Sunday morning

A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Hooksett, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle spotted off the road near Exit 9 off Interstate 93 in Hooksett just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth J. Hallam Jr., 45, of Manchester, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures, state police said.
According to police, Hallam was driving a green 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe when he failed to take the right side turn of the on-ramp. Police determined he then went off the road and crashed into a tree.
For approximately three hours, the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp was closed, police said.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Hooksett Police and Fire Departments also responded to the scene, according to authorities.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said speed appears to be a factor.
