Police investigating two shootings in Theater District and Dorchester

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated December 11, 2022, 26 minutes ago

One person was seriously injured after they were shot in Boston’s Theater District on Sunday night, and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an earlier shooting in Dorchester, police said.

Boston police responded to Tremont and Stuart streets at 9:12 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.

Earlier, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 47 Wildwood Street, McNulty said. One victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, he said.

No arrests were reported in either incident. Both shootings remain under investigation, McNulty said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

