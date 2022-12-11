Police investigating two shootings in Theater District and Dorchester

One person was seriously injured after they were shot in Boston’s Theater District on Sunday night, and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an earlier shooting in Dorchester, police said.
Boston police responded to Tremont and Stuart streets at 9:12 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
Earlier, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 47 Wildwood Street, McNulty said. One victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, he said.
No arrests were reported in either incident. Both shootings remain under investigation, McNulty said.
